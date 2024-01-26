Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 79: Lions vs. 49ers NFC Championship Game preview with Derrick Barnes & more

Jan 26, 2024 at 07:07 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews the 2023 NFC Championship game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers. To start things off, Tim is joined by Lions legend and Super Bowl XXXVII champion Lomas Brown to break down the Key Matchups for Lions at 49ers, including Aidan Hutchinson vs. Colton McKivitz and Penei Sewell vs. Nick Bosa. After Lomas provides some insight on his experience in conference championship games, Tim chats with 49ers team reporter Lindsey Pallares about the latest on Deebo Samuel's injury, how the weather looks for Sunday and what San Francisco is saying about this matchup against the Lions. Next up, Lions legend and Super Bowl XLVIII champion Golden Tate calls in to talk about his experience at Ford Field in the Wild Card Round, what this Lions run means to former players and lessons he learned from Pete Carroll during their Super Bowl season in Seattle. To wrap things up, Lions linebacker and Divisional Round hero Derrick Barnes stops by the studio to discuss his game-sealing interception, how to contain Christian McCaffrey and more about Sunday's matchup. Stay tuned for postgame coverage of the 2023 NFC Championship Game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Highlights include:

  • 0:26: Key Matchups for Lions at 49ers with Lomas Brown
  • 25:41: Lindsey Pallares on 49ers' unsung heroes, Deebo Samuel & more
  • 36:07: Golden Tate on Super Bowl experience, returning to Detroit & Lions' keys to victory
  • 48:36: Derrick Barnes on his interception against Tampa Bay, preparing for the 49ers all season & more

