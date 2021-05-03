Lions agree to terms with 13 undrafted rookie free agents

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have agreed to terms with the following undrafted rookie free agents:
WR Jonathan Adams – Arkansas State
S D'Angelo Amos – Virginia
LB Tavante Beckett – Marshall
RB Rakeem Boyd – Arkansas
TE Jake Hausmann – Ohio State
C Drake Jackson – Kentucky
CB Jerry Jacobs – Arkansas
G Tommy Kraemer – Notre Dame
WR Javon McKinley – Notre Dame
RB Dedrick Mills – Nebraska
CB AJ Parker – Kansas State
WR Sage Surratt – Wake Forest
TE Brock Wright – Notre Dame