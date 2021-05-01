Lions draft defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike

Apr 30, 2021 at 08:11 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

After bolstering the offensive line in Round 1 with the selection of Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell, general manager Brad Holmes turned his attention to the defense with the selection of Washington defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike.

A two-year starter at Washington, Onwuzurike lined up primarily as a nose tackle, but has the size, skill set and versatility to line up all over the defensive front.

He recorded 45 tackles from the interior in 2019 with six tackles for loss and a couple sacks. Onwuzurike opted out of the 2020 season.

He has a good burst off the snap and makes plays away from his gap due to his effort and athleticism. He had a strong showing at the Senior Bowl, and was one of the best defensive linemen early on in Mobile. On Day 1 at the Senior Bow in one-on-one reps, Onwuzurike shot off the ball so fast, he got by Notre Dame offensive lineman Robert Hainsey before Hainsey could even get out of his stance.

Onwuzurike is an interesting prospect with a lot of physical traits and huge upside the Lions will certainly try to tap into over the next couple months.

"I think for me, it's the speed and getting off the line of scrimmage," Onwuzurike told Detroitlions.com at the Senior Bowl of what he wanted to show that week. "Pushing that o-lineman five yards off the ball and being a disruption, but at the same time, taking in what the coaches teach us and try to learn the techniques of the NFL."

