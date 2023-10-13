Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 64: Josh Reynolds on career-best start, Lions at Buccaneers preview

Oct 13, 2023 at 07:04 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman gets you set for Sunday's matchup between the 4-1 Detroit Lions and 3-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As always, Tim starts with news and notes from this week in Allen Park, including injury updates on Sam LaPorta, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs. After that, Tim is joined by producer PJ Clark to break down some Key Matchups for Lions at Buccaneers, including Aidan Hutchinson vs. Tristan Wirfs, Cam Sutton vs. Mike Evans and Frank Ragnow vs. Vita Vea. Next, Buccaneers senior writer Scott Smith calls in to talk through all things Tampa Bay, Baker Mayfield and discusses injury updates on Mike Evans, Calijah Kancey and more. Lastly, Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds joins Tim in studio to discuss his hot start to 2023, playing his whole career alongside Jared Goff and how he's feeling after multiple weeks nursing a groin injury. Stay tuned for postgame coverage after the Detroit Lions face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium!

Highlights include:

  • 0:26: News and notes from Allen Park
  • 3:21: Key Matchups for Lions vs. Buccaneers
  • 17:46: Scott Smith on Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans and the Buccaneers
  • 31:37: Josh Reynolds on his injury, Jared Goff and his explosive plays

