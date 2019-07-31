Jones Jr. using last year's injury as motivation

Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and the Detroit Lions are hoping history can repeat itself.

In 2015, after missing the 2014 season with a foot injury, Jones had his best season up to that point in his career with 65 receptions for 816 yards and four scores. Jones entered free agency after the 2015 season and eventually found his way to Detroit on a five-year deal.

Jones again dealt with injury last season. A knee injury shorted his 2018 season to just nine games. His 35 receptions and 508 receiving yards were the lowest of his career since his rookie season in 2012.

"There's always fuel," Jones said of his motivation to have a bounce-back season in 2019. "It's the same when I went down in 2014, I didn't play that year. I came back and it's always motivation.