Jason Huntley taking advantage of extra reps in practice

"In this game right now at the running back position you have to be able to catch the ball, be able to split you out," Huntley said. "In that situation, when you got a linebacker trying to go one on one with me, knowing that I played a lot of wide receiver and caught a lot of balls, it helps us out. It shows that I'm versatile in situations and I can play this and that."

Huntley showed off that versatility in Detroit's weekend scrimmage. He showed off some power in a goal line touchdown run, elusive open-field running and his ability to be a pass catcher out of the backfield.

He's trying to earn a job in a Lions backfield that's currently pretty deep with veterans Kerryon Johnson, Bo Scarbrough and Jonathan Williams, second-year backs Ty Johnson and Wes Hills, and fellow rookie and second-round pick D’Andre Swift.

Of that group, Huntley is the most accomplished pass catcher coming into the NFL, though Kerryon, Ty and Swift have been good in that regard, too.

The fact that Swift and Scarbrough have missed a lot of camp practices with undisclosed injuries has given Huntley more opportunities for meaningful reps, and he's taken advantage of the extra work.

The Lions are looking for a back to take on a third-down role after J.D. McKissic left for Washington in free agency. Huntley has certainly put himself into the conversation for not only a roster spot, but an early role.