Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 74: Jared Goff helps preview Lions' divisional matchup against Vikings

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews a pivotal Week 16 divisional matchup between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings as the Lions look to win a division title for the first time in 30 years. To start, Tim is joined by PJ Clark to break down their key matchups for Sunday's contest, including Ben Johnson vs. Brian Flores and Cam Sutton vs. Justin Jefferson. After that, ESPN's Kevin Seifert calls in to talk all things Minnesota Vikings, with notes on what the offense has looked like with Nick Mullens under center, how the run game has developed around Ty Chandler and the latest injury news from Minneapolis. Lastly, Lions quarterback Jared Goff sits down with Tim to discuss his five-touchdown game against Denver, the continued development of Sam LaPorta and what Teddy Bridgewater has meant to him this season. Stay tuned for more coverage of Lions at Vikings in Week 16.