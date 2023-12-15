Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 73: Jack Campbell talks Lions' defense before Week 15 against Broncos

Dec 15, 2023 at 07:07 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is back in the studio to preview this week's Saturday night matchup between the Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos at Ford Field. To start, Tim is joined by Justin Rogers of the Detroit News to break down their Key Matchups for this Week 15 tilt, including Jared Goff vs. Justin Simmons and the long-awaited Dan Campbell vs. Sean Payton game within the game. After that, Aric DiLalla of the Denver Broncos calls in to discuss all things Russell Wilson and beyond, providing insight into the Broncos ahead of their trip to Detroit. Lastly, Lions rookie linebacker Jack Campbell sits down with Tim after practice to discuss his rookie season, how he's developed as a player since arriving in Detroit and the unique challenges the Broncos provide. Stay tuned for postgame coverage of Lions-Broncos following Saturday's game.

Highlights include:

  • 0:26: Tim and Justin Rogers' Key Matchups for Broncos at Lions
  • 15:02: Aric DiLalla on Russell Wilson, Coutland Sutton and the Denver Broncos
  • 26:01: Jack Campbell on his rookie year, the linebacker room and more

Related Content

news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions fall to Bears 28-13 in Week 14 matchup in Chicago

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 28-13 loss to the Chicago Bears.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 72: Sam LaPorta on historic rookie year & Lions at Bears Week 14 preview

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's game with Brad Biggs & Sam LaPorta.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions beat Saints 33-28 behind Sam LaPorta's career-best performance

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 33-28 win over the New Orleans Saints.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 71: Lions at Saints preview ahead of Week 13 with Graham Glasgow & more

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's game with Will Burchfield, John DeShazier & Graham Glasgow.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 70: Benito Jones on Lions' comeback win, Thanksgiving game vs. Packers

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Thursday's game with Ben Raven and Benito Jones.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions come back to win 31-26 over Bears in Week 11 thriller!

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 31-26 win over the Chicago Bears
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 69: Lions vs. Bears preview & a look at the NFC North with Robert Mays

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's game with Robert Mays.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 68: Penei Sewell previews Lions at Chargers ahead of Week 10 trip to LA

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's game with Dave Birkett and Penei Sewell.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 67: Lions sit at 6-2, lead NFC North at bye week with Field Yates

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman recaps the trade deadline and the first eight weeks with ESPN's Field Yates.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions hold off Raiders 26-14 on Monday Night Football

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 26-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 66: Previewing Lions vs. Raiders on Monday Night Football in Detroit

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews this week's game with Vic Tafur of The Athletic.
Advertising