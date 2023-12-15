Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 73: Jack Campbell talks Lions' defense before Week 15 against Broncos

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is back in the studio to preview this week's Saturday night matchup between the Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos at Ford Field. To start, Tim is joined by Justin Rogers of the Detroit News to break down their Key Matchups for this Week 15 tilt, including Jared Goff vs. Justin Simmons and the long-awaited Dan Campbell vs. Sean Payton game within the game. After that, Aric DiLalla of the Denver Broncos calls in to discuss all things Russell Wilson and beyond, providing insight into the Broncos ahead of their trip to Detroit. Lastly, Lions rookie linebacker Jack Campbell sits down with Tim after practice to discuss his rookie season, how he's developed as a player since arriving in Detroit and the unique challenges the Broncos provide. Stay tuned for postgame coverage of Lions-Broncos following Saturday's game.