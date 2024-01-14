INACTIVES: Lions vs. Rams

"I'll probably play with the knee brace as a precautionary thing," LaPorta said this week. "Just to make sure the hyperextension doesn't happen again. I'm getting better with it. At first, if you've never worn a knee brace before, it's bulky and kind of annoying. Maybe I'll just spray it with a little WD-40. Certainly, I've gotten used to it in the last 48 to 72 hours and going to keep working through it."

Detroit's offense will be without punt returner and wide receiver Kalif Raymond, however. He also injured his knee against the Vikings and didn't practice at all last week. The team ruled him out on Friday's injury report and he is inactive.

Raymond has been Detroit's punt returner all season. His 11.4-yard average per return was sixth best in the NFL this season. He also chipped in 35 receptions for 489 yards and a receiving touchdown and seven carries for 75 yards. If he can't go, Donovan Peoples-Jones or Amon-Ra St. Brown are the most likely candidates to take over punt return duties.

Joining Raymond on Detroit's inactive list tonight are safety Tracy Walker, linebacker Julian Okwara, defensive lineman Charles Harris, defensive liineman Brodric Martin, cornerback Steven Gilmore and quarterback Hendon Hooker (emergency QB).