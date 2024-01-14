INACTIVES: Lions vs. Rams

Jan 14, 2024 at 06:45 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions will have the services of All-Pro rookie tight end Sam LaPorta tonight as they host the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the playoffs at Ford Field. LaPorta, who hyperextended his left knee in Detroit's win over Minnesota Week 18, was questionable coming in but will give it a go in tonight's win-or-go-home matchup with the Rams.

LaPorta has been a huge weapon for the Lions all season, accounting for 86 receptions, 889 yards and 10 touchdowns during the regular season. He set the NFL record for receptions in a season by a rookie tight end and finished fourth among all tight ends this season in receptions, fifth in yards and first in touchdowns.

He missed practice Wednesday and Thursday but was a full participant Friday.

"I'll probably play with the knee brace as a precautionary thing," LaPorta said this week. "Just to make sure the hyperextension doesn't happen again. I'm getting better with it. At first, if you've never worn a knee brace before, it's bulky and kind of annoying. Maybe I'll just spray it with a little WD-40. Certainly, I've gotten used to it in the last 48 to 72 hours and going to keep working through it."

Detroit's offense will be without punt returner and wide receiver Kalif Raymond, however. He also injured his knee against the Vikings and didn't practice at all last week. The team ruled him out on Friday's injury report and he is inactive.

Raymond has been Detroit's punt returner all season. His 11.4-yard average per return was sixth best in the NFL this season. He also chipped in 35 receptions for 489 yards and a receiving touchdown and seven carries for 75 yards. If he can't go, Donovan Peoples-Jones or Amon-Ra St. Brown are the most likely candidates to take over punt return duties.

Joining Raymond on Detroit's inactive list tonight are safety Tracy Walker, linebacker Julian Okwara, defensive lineman Charles Harris, defensive liineman Brodric Martin, cornerback Steven Gilmore and quarterback Hendon Hooker (emergency QB).

The Lions signed tight end Anthony Firkser and cornerback Chase Lucas to the active roster from the practice squad and elevated defensive lineman Tyson Alualu and fullback Jason Cabinda to the Active/Inactive list from the practice squad. All four are active tonight.

