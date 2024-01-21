INACTIVES: Lions vs. Buccaneers 

"We've still got to gauge if we feel like he will be ready. And I know this, he's better, he's a lot better this week than he was last week and that's the progression of it, right?" Campbell said.

"He should start to get his legs back under him, feel good about it and we've got to decide if we really believe that if he goes – are we going to get the production? Relative to who we're sitting for the rest of the team. So, that's kind of where we're at."

Campbell made the decision to keep the status quo among his defensive line rotation and Houston is inactive.

For a second straight week tight end Sam LaPorta is active despite being questionable coming in with a knee injury originally suffered Week 18 vs. Minnesota. LaPorta was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday.