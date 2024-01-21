INACTIVES: Lions vs. Buccaneers 

James Houston will not be making his playoff debut today for the Detroit Lions as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs at Ford Field.
Houston was activated to the 53-man roster this week when his 21-day practice window to come off injured reserve was up.
He hasn't played since breaking his ankle Week 2. Houston is among the seven Lions players named inactive for this afternoon's contest.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell was still deciding on Friday if Houston would be active or not after such a long layoff and just a few weeks of practice.
"We've still got to gauge if we feel like he will be ready. And I know this, he's better, he's a lot better this week than he was last week and that's the progression of it, right?" Campbell said.
"He should start to get his legs back under him, feel good about it and we've got to decide if we really believe that if he goes – are we going to get the production? Relative to who we're sitting for the rest of the team. So, that's kind of where we're at."
Campbell made the decision to keep the status quo among his defensive line rotation and Houston is inactive.
For a second straight week tight end Sam LaPorta is active despite being questionable coming in with a knee injury originally suffered Week 18 vs. Minnesota. LaPorta was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday.
"The trusting of my knee has progressed quite a bit," LaPorta said Friday after practice. "Just reaching and planting for cuts. Certainly, the achiness has progressed. Just trying to make it feel better all week. Get the right amount of work but not too much at the same time."
LaPorta played 45 snaps in the win over the Rams last week and had a couple key catches, including a fourth-down touchdown grab. He's got a great matchup this week with Bucs linebacker Lavonte David, one of the best cover linebackers in the league.
Detroit already knew they wouldn't have the services of wide receiver and punt returner Kalif Raymond. He was ruled out Friday with a knee injury. Expect Donovan Peoples-Jones to handle punt return duties again this week.
Joining Houston and Raymond on Detroit's inactive list today are safety Tracy Walker, defensive lineman Charles Harris, defensive lineman Brodric Martin, cornerback Steven Gilmore and quarterback Hendon Hooker (emergency quarterback).