INACTIVES: Lions vs. Broncos

Dec 16, 2023 at 06:45 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions will have a new kicker for tonight's interconference matchup with the Denver Broncos at Ford Field.

Riley Patterson, who has been Detroit's kicker since Week 1, is among Detroit's inactives tonight. Patterson has missed an extra point in two of the Lions' last three games. He's 35-of-37 kicking extra points this season and 15-of-17 on field goal attempts.

Detroit elevated practice squad kicker Michael Badgley to active status for tonight's contest and he'll handle the kicking duties. He kicked in 12 games with Detroit last season making all 33 of his extra point attempts. He was 20-of-24 kicking field goals. He's got a little stronger leg than Patterson.

Detroit's offense will be at full strength tonight with all five of their starting offensive linemen on the field for just the fourth time this season. Center Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe) and left tackle Taylor Decker (back) were listed as questionable on Thursday's practice report but both are active. Ragnow missed last week's game in Chicago.

Detroit's defense will also have the services of veteran edge rusher Bruce Irvin who was also elevated from the practice squad. He missed last week's game against the Bears with an ankle injury after recording a sack in his Lions debut the week prior in New Orleans.

With Irvin active, the Lions have made outside linebackers Julian Okwara and Charles Harris inactive tonight.

Also inactive for Detroit are cornerback Steven Gilmore, cornerback Chase Lucas, linebacker Trevor Nowaske and wide receiver Antoine Green.

Related Content

news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Broncos

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Saturday's Lions-Broncos matchup. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Gardner-Johnson medically cleared to return

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson's upcoming return, playoff clinching scenarios and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions have all 5 starters on o-line at practice Wednesday

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including offensive line health, preparing for the Denver Broncos and more.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, and Dave Fipp.
news

NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 15

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand heading into Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Goff looking to get St. Brown connection going again

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including the Jared Goff-Amon-Ra St. Brown connection, snaps at cornerback and more.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: Will the Lions get Jameson Williams more involved moving forward?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference. 
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 14 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 28-13 loss to the Chicago Bears. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions' offense struggles in loss to Bears

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 28-13 loss to the Chicago Bears. 
news

FOUR DOWNS: Penalties hurt Lions in loss to Bears

Four Downs following the Detroit Lions' 28-13 loss to the Chicago Bears includes penalty problems, offense stalls, third quarter woes and no panic.
news

RECAP: Lions at Bears

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 28-13 loss to the Chicago Bears. 
Advertising