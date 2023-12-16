INACTIVES: Lions vs. Broncos

The Detroit Lions will have a new kicker for tonight's interconference matchup with the Denver Broncos at Ford Field.
Riley Patterson, who has been Detroit's kicker since Week 1, is among Detroit's inactives tonight. Patterson has missed an extra point in two of the Lions' last three games. He's 35-of-37 kicking extra points this season and 15-of-17 on field goal attempts.
Detroit elevated practice squad kicker Michael Badgley to active status for tonight's contest and he'll handle the kicking duties. He kicked in 12 games with Detroit last season making all 33 of his extra point attempts. He was 20-of-24 kicking field goals. He's got a little stronger leg than Patterson.
Detroit's offense will be at full strength tonight with all five of their starting offensive linemen on the field for just the fourth time this season. Center Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe) and left tackle Taylor Decker (back) were listed as questionable on Thursday's practice report but both are active. Ragnow missed last week's game in Chicago.
Detroit's defense will also have the services of veteran edge rusher Bruce Irvin who was also elevated from the practice squad. He missed last week's game against the Bears with an ankle injury after recording a sack in his Lions debut the week prior in New Orleans.
With Irvin active, the Lions have made outside linebackers Julian Okwara and Charles Harris inactive tonight.
Also inactive for Detroit are cornerback Steven Gilmore, cornerback Chase Lucas, linebacker Trevor Nowaske and wide receiver Antoine Green.