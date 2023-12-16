INACTIVES: Lions vs. Broncos

Detroit's offense will be at full strength tonight with all five of their starting offensive linemen on the field for just the fourth time this season. Center Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe) and left tackle Taylor Decker (back) were listed as questionable on Thursday's practice report but both are active. Ragnow missed last week's game in Chicago.

Detroit's defense will also have the services of veteran edge rusher Bruce Irvin who was also elevated from the practice squad. He missed last week's game against the Bears with an ankle injury after recording a sack in his Lions debut the week prior in New Orleans.

With Irvin active, the Lions have made outside linebackers Julian Okwara and Charles Harris inactive tonight.