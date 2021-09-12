INACTIVES: Lions vs. 49ers

The news Saturday that starting left tackle Taylor Decker is headed to injured reserve was not the news Lions fans wanted to hear a day before the start of the regular season.

Decker had surgery on an injured finger/hand Saturday, and tweeted afterward that the surgery "went well." Per NFL rules, Decker will miss at least the next three games. It's not an ideal situation heading into a matchup Sunday against a talented San Francisco defensive front, led by edge rusher Nick Bosa.

Rookie first-round pick Penei Sewell took left tackle reps on Thursday and Friday after Decker suffered the injury on Wednesday. He'd been playing almost exclusively at right tackle since the Lions took him with the No. 7 overall pick back in April, but he played left tackle his two seasons in college at Oregon.