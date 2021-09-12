INACTIVES: Lions vs. 49ers

Sep 12, 2021 at 11:30 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The news Saturday that starting left tackle Taylor Decker is headed to injured reserve was not the news Lions fans wanted to hear a day before the start of the regular season.

Decker had surgery on an injured finger/hand Saturday, and tweeted afterward that the surgery "went well." Per NFL rules, Decker will miss at least the next three games. It's not an ideal situation heading into a matchup Sunday against a talented San Francisco defensive front, led by edge rusher Nick Bosa.

Rookie first-round pick Penei Sewell took left tackle reps on Thursday and Friday after Decker suffered the injury on Wednesday. He'd been playing almost exclusively at right tackle since the Lions took him with the No. 7 overall pick back in April, but he played left tackle his two seasons in college at Oregon.

As a result of Decker going on IR, the team signed guard Tommy Kraemer from the practice squad to the active roster and elevated newly signed tackle Will Holden from the practice squad pursuant to the standard elevation addendum, which was a rule implemented last year that allows two practice squad players to be elevated on gameday and they revert back to the practice squad on Monday. Holden is active Sunday, while Kraemer is inactive.

With Sewell expected to slide over to left tackle, the Lions have options on the right side. They can start swing tackle Matt Nelson at right tackle, or they can move former tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai from right guard to right tackle and start someone else at guard.

The Lions did get some good news on the injury front Sunday, however. Defensive ends Michael Brockers (shoulder) and Nick Williams (elbow), along with cornerback AJ Parker (shoulder) were listed as questionable to play Sunday on Friday's injury report, but all are active.

The Lions' defense won't have rookie second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike (hip), though. He was also listed as questionable and is inactive. Onwuzurike was a limited participant in practice all week.

Along with Kraemer and Onwuzurike, also inactive for the Lions Sunday are: Outside linebacker Julian Okwara, wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, running back Jermar Jefferson and wide receiver Tom Kennedy.

The Lions have opted to keep running back Godwin Igwebuike active over Jefferson, which is likely more special teams related. Okwara is a healthy scratch.

Related Content

news

FOUR DOWNS: Sewell solid in debut at left tackle

Four downs following the Lions' 41-33 loss to the San Francisco 49ers includes Sewell's debut, small margin for error, Goff shows grit and aggressive calls.
news

NOTEBOOK: Okudah leaves game with possible Achilles injury

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 41-33 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
news

RECAP: Lions vs. 49ers

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 41-33 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. 49ers

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-49ers matchup.
news

NOTEBOOK: Decker ruled out for Lions-49ers

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including replacing Taylor Decker at left tackle, keys on defense and more.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What position group is deepest heading into season?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Anthony Lynn and Dave Fipp.
news

NOTEBOOK: Staley says no rep count for Swift Sunday

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including D'Andre Swift's status, Taylor Decker's injury and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: Goff preparing to face former division rivals

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including preparing for the 49ers, 2021 team captains and more.
news

NFC NORTH: 2021 season preview

Tim Twentyman previews the 2021 season for all four teams in the NFC North.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What is the biggest challenge facing Lions' young defense Week 1?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.
Advertising