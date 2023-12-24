INACTIVES: Lions at Vikings 

MINNEAPOLIS – For Week 16 of the NFL season, the Detroit Lions are pretty healthy heading into today's NFC North matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Lions will be without just one starter on defense, linebacker Derrick Barnes, who is inactive today after being listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report with a shoulder injury. Barnes was limited in practice all week after injuring the shoulder attempting to make a tackle in last week's win over Denver. Barnes is Detroit's third-leading tackler behind Alex Anzalone (108) and Jack Campbell (75) with 71 tackles on the season.