INACTIVES: Lions at Vikings 

MINNEAPOLIS – For Week 16 of the NFL season, the Detroit Lions are pretty healthy heading into today's NFC North matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
The Lions will be without just one starter on defense, linebacker Derrick Barnes, who is inactive today after being listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report with a shoulder injury. Barnes was limited in practice all week after injuring the shoulder attempting to make a tackle in last week's win over Denver. Barnes is Detroit's third-leading tackler behind Alex Anzalone (108) and Jack Campbell (75) with 71 tackles on the season.
The offense won't have the services of tight end Brock Wright, who injured his hip against the Broncos and missed practice all week. Wright has 13 catches on the season with a touchdown and is a very good blocker in both the run and pass games.
Detroit will also be without cornerback Jerry Jacobs, who is out with a hamstring injury. He's been relegated to a backup role at cornerback on defense after starting the first 12 games of the season, but he's a very good special teams player and the Lions will miss him.
Quarterback Hendon Hooker, who was just elevated to the active roster off NFI this week, will serve as the inactive emergency third quarterback. Hooker is permitted to enter a game only if Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater are unable to play either by disqualification or injury.
Rounding out Detroit's inactive list today are cornerback Steven Gilmore, defensive lineman Brodric Martin and wide receiver Antoine Green.