INACTIVES: Lions at Vikings 

Dec 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

MINNEAPOLIS – For Week 16 of the NFL season, the Detroit Lions are pretty healthy heading into today's NFC North matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Lions will be without just one starter on defense, linebacker Derrick Barnes, who is inactive today after being listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report with a shoulder injury. Barnes was limited in practice all week after injuring the shoulder attempting to make a tackle in last week's win over Denver. Barnes is Detroit's third-leading tackler behind Alex Anzalone (108) and Jack Campbell (75) with 71 tackles on the season.

The offense won't have the services of tight end Brock Wright, who injured his hip against the Broncos and missed practice all week. Wright has 13 catches on the season with a touchdown and is a very good blocker in both the run and pass games.

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings: Travel photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions' trip to Minneapolis for their Week 16 game against the Vikings.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
1 / 40

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
2 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
3 / 40

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
4 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
5 / 40

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
6 / 40

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
7 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
8 / 40

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
9 / 40

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
10 / 40

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
11 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
12 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
13 / 40

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
14 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
15 / 40

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
16 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
17 / 40

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
18 / 40

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
19 / 40

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
20 / 40

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
21 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
22 / 40

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
23 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
24 / 40

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (19) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
25 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (19) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
26 / 40

Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
27 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
28 / 40

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
29 / 40

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
30 / 40

Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
31 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
32 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (10) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
33 / 40

Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (10) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
34 / 40

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
35 / 40

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
36 / 40

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
37 / 40

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
38 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) and Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) travel to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
39 / 40

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) and Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) travel to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
40 / 40

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) travels to Minneapolis on December 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit will also be without cornerback Jerry Jacobs, who is out with a hamstring injury. He's been relegated to a backup role at cornerback on defense after starting the first 12 games of the season, but he's a very good special teams player and the Lions will miss him.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker, who was just elevated to the active roster off NFI this week, will serve as the inactive emergency third quarterback. Hooker is permitted to enter a game only if Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater are unable to play either by disqualification or injury.

Rounding out Detroit's inactive list today are cornerback Steven Gilmore, defensive lineman Brodric Martin and wide receiver Antoine Green.

