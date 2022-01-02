INACTIVES: Lions at Seahawks

The Lions will also be without a couple other key contributors on offense. Wide receivers Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond weren't able to get off the Reserve/COVID-19 list before the game, and fullback/tight end Jason Cabinda is inactive after suffering a knee injury last week against the Falcons.

The team elevated wide receiver Javon McKinley and tight end Ross Travis from the practice squad to help fill those voids. Detroit also signed tight end Jared Pinkney from the Rams practice squad, and he's active today. Without Reynolds and Raymond, the Lions will count on rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was named the NFL Rookie of the Month for December, to step up and continue to play well.

Detroit does get explosive second-year running back D'Andre Swift back after he missed the last four games with a sprained shoulder.