INACTIVES: Lions at Seahawks

Jan 02, 2022 at 03:00 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

SEATTLE – It will be Tim Boyle at quarterback for the Detroit Lions today on the road against the Seahawks.

Detroit listed starter Jared Goff as doubtful on Friday's practice report and he is inactive today. That means Boyle will make his second straight start and his third this season.

Boyle completed 24-of-34 passes for 187 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Detroit's loss in Atlanta last week. It was a much better performance than his first start in Cleveland over a month ago, when he threw for just 77 yards and two interceptions in a loss.

It's expected to be cold and rainy in Seattle today, so we'll see how weather plays a factor in the offensive game plan for Detroit today starting a backup quarterback.

The Lions will also be without a couple other key contributors on offense. Wide receivers Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond weren't able to get off the Reserve/COVID-19 list before the game, and fullback/tight end Jason Cabinda is inactive after suffering a knee injury last week against the Falcons.

The team elevated wide receiver Javon McKinley and tight end Ross Travis from the practice squad to help fill those voids. Detroit also signed tight end Jared Pinkney from the Rams practice squad, and he's active today. Without Reynolds and Raymond, the Lions will count on rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was named the NFL Rookie of the Month for December, to step up and continue to play well.

Detroit does get explosive second-year running back D'Andre Swift back after he missed the last four games with a sprained shoulder.

The Lions added outside linebacker Rashod Berry to their injury report on Saturday with an illness, and he's inactive today. Also inactive for Detroit today are running back Jermar Jefferson, tackle Will Holden, safety Jalen Elliott and defensive end Jashon Cornell.

