INACTIVES: Lions at Saints

Irvin has 55.5 career sacks over 11 seasons with five different teams. He made 10 starts and appeared in 11 games with 3.5 sacks last year for Seattle. The Lions have allowed him a couple weeks to get into football shape, something Irvin said this week he really appreciated. Now he's ready to help a Detroit pass rush that has just 23 sacks on the season, which is tied for 26th in the NFL. The Lions' pass rush win rate of 36 percent ranks 28th.