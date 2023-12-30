INACTIVES: Lions at Cowboys

ARLINGTON – The Dallas Cowboys have been the most explosive team in the NFL at home this season, averaging 39.9 points and outscoring opponents 279-108 on the way to a 7-0 mark at AT&T Stadium.
So it's good the Detroit Lions will have the services of their best veteran cornerback, Cam Sutton. The Lions listed Sutton as questionable to play tonight after he missed Thursday's practice with a toe injury. Sutton is active and will be part of Detroit's plan to slow down Dallas' talented receiver corps led by CeeDee Lamb, who has 109 receptions for 1,424 yards and nine touchdowns.
Veteran defensive lineman Tyson Alualu will make his Lions debut against the Cowboys after he was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad. The 14-year veteran spent the last six seasons in Pittsburgh and brings a lot of experience to the interior of Detroit's line with 139 career games (103 starts) under his belt. With Alualu active Detroit has made defensive linemen Levi Onwuzurike and Brodric Martin inactive.
View photos from the Detroit Lions' trip to Dallas for their Week 17 game against the Cowboys.
Also elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for tonight's NFC showdown is veteran edge rusher Bruce Irvin. With Irvin playing, the Lions made Julian Okwara inactive.
Also inactive tonight for Detroit are quarterback Hendon Hooker (emergency QB), tight end Brock Wright, cornerback Steven Gilmore and wide receiver Antoine Green.