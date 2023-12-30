INACTIVES: Lions at Cowboys

ARLINGTON – The Dallas Cowboys have been the most explosive team in the NFL at home this season, averaging 39.9 points and outscoring opponents 279-108 on the way to a 7-0 mark at AT&T Stadium.

So it's good the Detroit Lions will have the services of their best veteran cornerback, Cam Sutton. The Lions listed Sutton as questionable to play tonight after he missed Thursday's practice with a toe injury. Sutton is active and will be part of Detroit's plan to slow down Dallas' talented receiver corps led by CeeDee Lamb, who has 109 receptions for 1,424 yards and nine touchdowns.