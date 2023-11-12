INACTIVES: Lions at Chargers

Inglewood, Calif. – The Lions' debut of newly acquired wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones will have to wait at least another week. With only a week of limited practice under his belt due to a rib injury, the Lions have listed Peoples-Jones as inactive for today's game vs. the Los Angles Chargers.
The Lions traded a 2025 sixth-round draft pick to Cleveland for Peoples-Jones at the trade deadline. The Lions were on their bye week coming off the trade, which meant no practice time for Peoples-Jones until this week. He's also been dealing with a rib injury suffered while in Cleveland.
"He had a little something that came up there, but obviously we did the physical and everything and we felt like there was nothing that was severe," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week.
"And we want to get him up to speed anyway with what we're doing offensively. So, look, he's been practicing, and he's looked pretty good, and then we'll make a decision on whether we bring him or not, or activate him or not I should say, over the next day or so."
The decision was made to give Peoples-Jones at least another week to get more acclimated to Detroit's offense and give him a chance to get this rib injury behind him.
The Lions ruled out veteran guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai on Friday as he continues to deal with a back injury. He's inactive, but overall this is the healthiest Detroit's been along their offensive line since Week 1. Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Graham Glasgow and Penei Sewell are all healthy and expected to start.
Jackson has missed Detroit's last three games with an ankle injury and Ragnow was held out of Detroit's Monday night win over Las Vegas before the bye with a calf injury.
Also inactive for Detroit today are defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike, defensive lineman Brodric Martin, linebacker Trevor Nowaske and cornerback Steven Gilmore.