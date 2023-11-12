INACTIVES: Lions at Chargers

Inglewood, Calif. – The Lions' debut of newly acquired wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones will have to wait at least another week. With only a week of limited practice under his belt due to a rib injury, the Lions have listed Peoples-Jones as inactive for today's game vs. the Los Angles Chargers.

The Lions traded a 2025 sixth-round draft pick to Cleveland for Peoples-Jones at the trade deadline. The Lions were on their bye week coming off the trade, which meant no practice time for Peoples-Jones until this week. He's also been dealing with a rib injury suffered while in Cleveland.

"He had a little something that came up there, but obviously we did the physical and everything and we felt like there was nothing that was severe," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week.