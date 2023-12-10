INACTIVES: Lions at Bears

Dec 10, 2023 at 11:30 AM
CHICAGO – Not a lot of surprises on Detroit's inactive list as they try to get to 10 wins on the season today against the Bears in Chicago. Detroit already knew they'd be without Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow after ruling him out on Friday with a knee injury. Graham Glasgow will start at center, and we'll see if rookie Colby Sorsdal gets another crack at the right guard spot. The team elevated offensive lineman Michael Niese from the practice squad on Saturday to help with their numbers upfront not having Ragnow available.

With defensive lineman Alim McNeill going on injured reserve this week defensive linemen Isaiah Buggs, Levi Onwuzurike and Brodric Martin are all active today. All three have been healthy scratches for most of the season.

"It's always hard to replace a player of his statue and we all know that," Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said this week of McNeill. "The thing that we've got to do a really good job is, is man, keep developing the guys that we have in our program. And other guys have to step up too. I mean (Josh) Paschal has to do a really good job. Sometimes he's going to be inside and we're going to need him to step up.

"Brodric (Martin) has to continue to develop. (Isaiah) Buggs has to continue to develop. Just a lot of these guys that we have in our program have got to take up that slack."

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears: Travel photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions' trip to Chicago for their Week 14 game against the Bears.

Veteran pass rusher Bruce Irvin wasn't elevated from the practice squad this week as he deals with an ankle injury suffered in his debut last week. Irvin had a sack against the Saints, so the Lions will miss him today. Veteran defensive lineman Charles Harris is inactive as the team opted to go a little heavier at defensive tackle.

Cornerback Kindle Vildor is active and could see some playing time after being signed from the practice squad this week. He spent his first three seasons with the Bears playing in 44 games with 22 starts.

"He's a smart, crafty guy," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Vildor this week. "He's got coverage skills and so look, it's an opportunity to get up, let him compete and little bit and see where he goes."

Joining Ragnow and Harris on Detroit's inactive list today are cornerback Steven Gilmore, cornerback Chase Lucas, linebacker Trevor Nowaske and wide receiver Antoine Green.

Advertising