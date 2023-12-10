INACTIVES: Lions at Bears

CHICAGO – Not a lot of surprises on Detroit's inactive list as they try to get to 10 wins on the season today against the Bears in Chicago. Detroit already knew they'd be without Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow after ruling him out on Friday with a knee injury. Graham Glasgow will start at center, and we'll see if rookie Colby Sorsdal gets another crack at the right guard spot. The team elevated offensive lineman Michael Niese from the practice squad on Saturday to help with their numbers upfront not having Ragnow available.

With defensive lineman Alim McNeill going on injured reserve this week defensive linemen Isaiah Buggs, Levi Onwuzurike and Brodric Martin are all active today. All three have been healthy scratches for most of the season.

"It's always hard to replace a player of his statue and we all know that," Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said this week of McNeill. "The thing that we've got to do a really good job is, is man, keep developing the guys that we have in our program. And other guys have to step up too. I mean (Josh) Paschal has to do a really good job. Sometimes he's going to be inside and we're going to need him to step up.