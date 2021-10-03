INACTIVES: Lions at Bears

The Detroit Lions will be without starting outside linebacker Trey Flowers for a second consecutive game as he deals with shoulder and knee injuries that prevented him from practicing for a second week in a row.

The Lions will again rely on veteran Charles Harris and co. to fill the void. The Lions are certainly hoping they get the same kind of performance from Harris, Julian Okwara and Austin Bryant that they did last week vs. Baltimore. Those three combined for 12 quarterbacks pressures and two sacks. The Bears are coming off a loss against Cleveland last week where they allowed rookie quarterback Justin Fields to be sacked nine times.