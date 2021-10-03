INACTIVES: Lions at Bears

Oct 03, 2021 at 11:44 AM
The Detroit Lions will be without starting outside linebacker Trey Flowers for a second consecutive game as he deals with shoulder and knee injuries that prevented him from practicing for a second week in a row.

The Lions will again rely on veteran Charles Harris and co. to fill the void. The Lions are certainly hoping they get the same kind of performance from Harris, Julian Okwara and Austin Bryant that they did last week vs. Baltimore. Those three combined for 12 quarterbacks pressures and two sacks. The Bears are coming off a loss against Cleveland last week where they allowed rookie quarterback Justin Fields to be sacked nine times.

Defensive end Michael Brockers (shoulder), outside linebacker Romeo Okwara (shoulder) and running back D'Andre Swift (groin) were all listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, but all three are active.

Swift is coming off a nice game last week against the Ravens where he racked up 107 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week Swift has earned more touches moving forward.

Joining Flowers on Detroit's inactive list today are: Running back Jermar Jefferson, wide receiver Tom Kennedy, newly claimed defensive lineman Eric Banks, and defensive end Jashon Cornell.

