How Lions rookies are staying in shape during virtual offseason

But, if the Lions and the rest of the NFL aren't going to have a normal offseason, it's going to be harder for them. It's something Quinn said he and his staff have talked about internally.

The Lions rookies will have to manage the workout and nutrition part of getting their bodies ready for the rigors of the NFL away from team facilities.

"Just get to work. I mean, I can control what I can control," Lions first-round pick Jeff Okudah said shortly after being drafted. "I'm going to do everything that I can to be as ready as I can be whenever I get to Detroit."

Lions fifth-round pick, wide receiver Quintez Cephus has been fortunate enough to continue to work out at EXOS in Phoenix, Ariz.

"I've done a lot of work with those coaches out there," he said in his introductory conference call last month. "Working on my gait or working on my stride and all that – I've just been working in Arizona. Those guys – they know what they're doing. Wherever I am, I'm going to put in the work; I'm going to get to work, so that's what I'm excited to do."

Lions sixth-round pick, defensive tackle John Penisini, said he plans to do whatever the Lions instruct him to do from a training and nutrition standpoint, but is first focused on getting up to speed on scheme and technique in Detroit's virtual classroom.

"To be honest, just follow their program, whatever they're going to send to me," he said. "Learn the game mentally because honestly, if you don't know exactly what the plays are, then you can't go full speed.