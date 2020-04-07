How Lions players are staying in shape at home this offseason

These are unusual times in the NFL as the league continues to navigate through free agency and prepare for the draft under the shadow of a global pandemic.
With the country instituting social distancing measures and stay at home practices to limit the spread of COVID-19, players are in a unique spot of having to maintain an offseason workout regime.
"Today I was able to go down in my basement, I had the Peloton (exercise bike) down there," new Lions safety Duron Harmon said in a conference call after the Lions traded for him. "I have different bands because I'm a big and firm believer in the TB12 Method. So, I was able to get a workout in that way.
"That's how I'll probably continue to do my workouts until I'm able to get back out and start lifting weights. I'm going to do it that way. I have enough space to run, too, so I'll do that and keep doing everything I can to stay in shape and be ready for when it's time to come up to Detroit and start working with the team."
Harmon said he also has some hills behind his house, so he's doing hill training as well.
Most NFL practice facilities like Detroit's Allen Park training center with its world class weight room, are shut down to players. So are many of the public gyms around most communities.
New Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant, who live outside of Seattle, in Tacoma, Washington, said he's fortunate to have gym equipment at home, so his offseason training hasn't been affected much.
Linebacker Jamie Collins has a bit of a different approach to his offseason training.
"I shoot basketball, man. I like to flip and tumble and like to do ninja things," he said. "That's my offseason training. I do pushups. I do a little stuff around the house. I do band work. I get on my stairs in my hallway, I do stuff on the stairs. I ride my bike forever. I've got Jumpsoles. I always just do little stuff. Growing up in the country, you'll make your own workouts."
Defensive tackle Danny Shelton said he's incorporated Jujutsu into his workouts, something he's developed over the years.
Fellow defensive tackle Nick Williams' small gym down near Birmingham, Alabama was still open as of a week or so ago when Williams spoke to reporters on a conference call.
"Not many professional football players down here in Birmingham (Alabama) at the moment, so it's not a big group, but we still workout at a place called Godspeed in Hoover, Alabama," he said. "We're still able to work out and go into the gym and do our workouts throughout the week."
Having a job that requires peak physical condition can be challenging in these unfamiliar times with so many practice facilities, gyms and training centers having to temporarily close. Players are doing the best they can to stay in shape, sometimes in creative ways, so they'll be ready to step on the field and perform at a world-class level when football activities resume.