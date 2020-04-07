How Lions players are staying in shape at home this offseason

These are unusual times in the NFL as the league continues to navigate through free agency and prepare for the draft under the shadow of a global pandemic.

With the country instituting social distancing measures and stay at home practices to limit the spread of COVID-19, players are in a unique spot of having to maintain an offseason workout regime.

"Today I was able to go down in my basement, I had the Peloton (exercise bike) down there," new Lions safety Duron Harmon said in a conference call after the Lions traded for him. "I have different bands because I'm a big and firm believer in the TB12 Method. So, I was able to get a workout in that way.