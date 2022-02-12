Former teammate: 'The sky is the limit' for Swift

In the fourth quarter of Detroit's Week 5 game in Minnesota, Swift caught an open-field pass and scampered downfield 15 yards before Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland tried to squared up and tackle him. Swift lowered his shoulder and bowled over the Vikings defender, knocking him back five yards. The play won Swift Good Morning Football's Angry Runs scepter for the week.

"He's one of those guys, he likes to be physical," Peterson said of his former teammate. "That mindset like, 'Hey, you're not going to just hit me, I'm going to ram you, I'm going to initiate the contact.' He's looking for it, too.

"If the opportunity presents itself he's looking for that contact. You don't see that with a lot of smaller guys. He has a big heart, man. He's tough. It's going to help him, too, because guys are going to know when they watch film like, 'he ain't messing around. This isn't a guy that's going to let us just tee off on him.'"

Swift is only the sixth player in NFL history to produce at least 1,000 rushing yards, 105 receptions and 17 total touchdowns through his first 26 career games. He had over 1,000 scrimmage yards this past season, sharing the backfield with Jamaal Williams.