Flowers looking to build on first season with Lions

It's a finish Flowers hopes to build on and come back even better in 2020 with the expectation of having an entire offseason and training camp to pick up right where he left off this season.

"Just heading to the offseason obviously trying to get better all-around as a player and get more prepared for the long season and a lot of snaps," he said. "Just understanding different offenses and how they try to attack me individually and then just the defense as a whole."

Flowers said there's an attention to detail that needs to be a greater priority with every member of the Lions' defense moving forward. Detroit's defense finished 31st overall, 26th in points allowed, 32nd against the pass and 21st against the run.

"We made plays here and there and flashed, would get third-down stops and things like that throughout the game, but ultimately didn't put ourselves in position to win," Flowers said. "So, I think just throughout the game, focus, that intensity that we got to have."