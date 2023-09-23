Lions vs. Falcons: How to watch, listen and follow

How to Watch

The 1-1 Detroit Lions look to get back on track as they host rookie running back Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Sept. 24. This game will mark Atlanta's first trip to Ford Field in exactly six years, having last played in Detroit on Sept. 24, 2017. Sunday's matchup will also be the NFL's first "Women in Football" themed-game. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Adam Amin
  • Analyst: Mark Schlereth

TV map: See where the Lions-Falcons matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

506Sports2023Wk3

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions Live CURE Auto Insurance Postgame Show following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
Tune-In-16x9-ATL-Pocket

PREGAME ACTIVITIES

Pride Plaza: Start your pregame party at Pride Plaza on Brush Street, the Detroit Lions' official tailgate presented by Bud Light. Admission is free and the event includes Bud Light bars, beverage tents, Detroit food trucks, exciting interactive fan games and more. Pride Plaza will open at 10:00 a.m. this week!

Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour and a half after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials including $3.49 beers, $2.99 hot dogs and $2.49 sodas. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!

Game Day Guide: Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Lions Loyal Member savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.

GAMEDAY GIVEAWAY

Early-arriving fans will receive a Detroit Lions Bleacher Seat Pad, courtesy of Comerica! Gates will open at 11 a.m.

giveaway

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict! Which team will win the coin toss? Who will lead the game in passing yards? Which player will score the first touchdown? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item, as well as compete for a yearlong prize!
  • Lions BINGO presented by Little Caesars: After a year away, Lions Bingo returns for the 2023 season! Set your board, watch the game and win fantastic weekly prizes, courtesy of Little Caesars.

Meet the Opponent: Atlanta Falcons

View photos of the starters for the Atlanta Falcons.

Head Coach Arthur Smith Offensive Coordinator: Dave Ragone Defensive Coordinator: Ryan Nielsen Special Teams Coordinator: Marquice Williams (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
1 / 30

Head Coach Arthur Smith

Offensive Coordinator: Dave Ragone

Defensive Coordinator: Ryan Nielsen

Special Teams Coordinator: Marquice Williams

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Drake London Backed up by Scotty Miller and Josh Ali (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
2 / 30

WR Drake London

Backed up by Scotty Miller and Josh Ali

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Kyle Pitts Backed up by MyCole Pruitt and John FitzPatrick (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
3 / 30

TE Kyle Pitts

Backed up by MyCole Pruitt and John FitzPatrick

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Jake Matthews Backed up by Isaiah Prince (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
4 / 30

T Jake Matthews

Backed up by Isaiah Prince

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OL Matthew Bergeron Backed up by Jovaughn Gwyn (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
5 / 30

OL Matthew Bergeron

Backed up by Jovaughn Gwyn

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Drew Dalman Backed up by Ryan Neuzil (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
6 / 30

C Drew Dalman

Backed up by Ryan Neuzil

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Chris Lindstrom Backed up by Kyle Hinton (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
7 / 30

G Chris Lindstrom

Backed up by Kyle Hinton

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Kaleb McGary (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
8 / 30

T Kaleb McGary

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Jonnu Smith Backed up by Keith Smith (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
9 / 30

TE Jonnu Smith

Backed up by Keith Smith

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Mack Hollins Backed up by KhaDarel Hodge (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
10 / 30

WR Mack Hollins

Backed up by KhaDarel Hodge

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Bijan Robinson Backed up by Tyler Allgeier (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
11 / 30

RB Bijan Robinson

Backed up by Tyler Allgeier

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
J Cordarrelle Patterson (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
12 / 30

J Cordarrelle Patterson

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Desmond Ridder Backed up by Taylor Heinicke and Logan Woodside (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
13 / 30

QB Desmond Ridder

Backed up by Taylor Heinicke and Logan Woodside

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Arnold Ebiketie Backed up by DeAngelo Malone (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
14 / 30

OLB Arnold Ebiketie

Backed up by DeAngelo Malone

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Grady Jarrett Backed up by Albert Huggins (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
15 / 30

DL Grady Jarrett

Backed up by Albert Huggins

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL David Onyemata Backed up by Ta'Quon Graham (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
16 / 30

DL David Onyemata

Backed up by Ta'Quon Graham

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Calais Campbell Backed up by Zach Harrison and Joe Gaziano (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
17 / 30

DL Calais Campbell

Backed up by Zach Harrison and Joe Gaziano

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Bud Dupree Backed up by Lorenzo Carter (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
18 / 30

OLB Bud Dupree

Backed up by Lorenzo Carter

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Troy Andersen Backed up by Tae Davis (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
19 / 30

ILB Troy Andersen

Backed up by Tae Davis

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Kaden Elliss Backed up by Nate Landman (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
20 / 30

ILB Kaden Elliss

Backed up by Nate Landman

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB A.J. Terrell Backed up by Mike Hughes (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
21 / 30

CB A.J. Terrell

Backed up by Mike Hughes

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Dee Alford Backed up by Clark Phillips III (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
22 / 30

CB Dee Alford

Backed up by Clark Phillips III

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Richie Grant Backed up by DeMarcco Hellams (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
23 / 30

S Richie Grant

Backed up by DeMarcco Hellams

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jessie Bates III Backed up by Jaylinn Hawkins (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
24 / 30

S Jessie Bates III

Backed up by Jaylinn Hawkins

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Jeff Okudah Backed up by Tre Flowers (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)
25 / 30

CB Jeff Okudah

Backed up by Tre Flowers

(AP Photo/Alex Slitz)

Alex Slitz/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
K Younghoe Koo (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
26 / 30

K Younghoe Koo

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Bradley Pinion (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
27 / 30

P/H Bradley Pinion

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Liam McCullough (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
28 / 30

LS Liam McCullough

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Dee Alford Backed up by Mike Hughes (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
29 / 30

PR Dee Alford

Backed up by Mike Hughes

(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Marta Lavandier/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
KR Cordarrelle Patterson Backed up by Mike Hughes (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
30 / 30

KR Cordarrelle Patterson

Backed up by Mike Hughes

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

