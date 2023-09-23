Lions vs. Falcons: How to watch, listen and follow

The 1-1 Detroit Lions look to get back on track as they host rookie running back Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Sept. 24. This game will mark Atlanta's first trip to Ford Field in exactly six years, having last played in Detroit on Sept. 24, 2017. Sunday's matchup will also be the NFL's first "Women in Football" themed-game. Here are all the ways to follow the game: