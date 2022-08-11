Lions vs. Falcons: How to watch, listen and follow

Aug 11, 2022 at 02:30 PM
PJ CLARK HEADSHOT 2021
PJ Clark

Digital Media Coordinator

The Detroit Lions kick off the preseason at Ford Field when they host the Atlanta Falcons at 6:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, August 12. This game will mark the third straight preseason opener at home for the Lions. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

Lions Falcons Gameday-16x9

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: Lions TV Network & NFL Network

  • Play-by-play: Brandon Gaudin
  • Analyst: Devin Gardner
  • Sideline Reporter: Dannie Rogers

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices on www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App. Click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started to begin streaming!

Postgame: Watch LIVE press conferences immediately following the conclusion of this week's game on www.DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Hear from head coach, quarterback and star of the game.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: 97.1 FM | The Ticket

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang

Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.

Tune-In-16x9

PREGAME ACTIVITIES

Pride Plaza: Start your pregame party at Pride Plaza on Brush Street, the Detroit Lions' official tailgate presented by Bud Light. Admission is free and the event includes Bud Light bars, beverage tents, Detroit food trucks, exciting interactive fan games and more.

Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials including $3.49 beers, $2.99 hot dogs and $2.49 sodas. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

