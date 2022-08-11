Lions vs. Falcons: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions kick off the preseason at Ford Field when they host the Atlanta Falcons at 6:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, August 12. This game will mark the third straight preseason opener at home for the Lions. Here are all the ways to follow the game:
TV coverage: Lions TV Network & NFL Network
- Play-by-play: Brandon Gaudin
- Analyst: Devin Gardner
- Sideline Reporter: Dannie Rogers
Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices on www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App. Click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started to begin streaming!
Postgame: Watch LIVE press conferences immediately following the conclusion of this week's game on www.DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Hear from head coach, quarterback and star of the game.
Local radio broadcast: 97.1 FM | The Ticket
- Play-by-play: Dan Miller
- Color commentary: Lomas Brown
- Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.
Pride Plaza: Start your pregame party at Pride Plaza on Brush Street, the Detroit Lions' official tailgate presented by Bud Light. Admission is free and the event includes Bud Light bars, beverage tents, Detroit food trucks, exciting interactive fan games and more.
Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials including $3.49 beers, $2.99 hot dogs and $2.49 sodas. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!
