Detroit Lions host fourth annual Taste of the Lions

DETROIT- The Detroit Lions are hosting the fourth annual Taste of the Lions at Ford Field on Wednesday, May 18. The strolling food and wine event will feature dozens of Metro Detroit's top restaurants and an opportunity to meet the 2016 Detroit Lions.

General admission ($150) and VIP ($300) tickets go on sale Friday, April 15 at 10 AM and will be available atwww.DetroitLions.com/TasteoftheLions.

Local chefs will prepare a signature dish from their restaurants for guests to sample. VIP guests will enjoy a private cocktail reception in the MGM Grand Detroit Tunnel Club and early access to food stations on the main concourse.

Restaurants participating in this year's event include: The Root Restaurant, Slows Bar BQ, Coach Insignia, Novi Chophouse, MGM Grand Detroit, Russell Street Deli and Achatz Handmade Pie Company.

Additionally, The Mitch Albom Show will broadcast live from the event on News/Talk WJR 760 AM, the Lions flagship station. The Detroit Water Ice Factory, created by Albom in 2015 with the sole goal of raising funds to help others, will also be among the participating restaurants for guests to enjoy.

Players will be available for meet and greet opportunities. Exclusive merchandise for autographs will be available for purchase during the event; OUTSIDE ITEMS WILL NOT BE PERMITTED. This year's event will also include a silent auction.

Taste of the Lions is an extension of the league's own Taste of the NFL program which began in 1992. The annual event is held the night before the Super Bowl in the hosting city, and brings together the country's elite chefs to raise funds for local food banks.

Event proceeds benefit Detroit Lions community partner Eastern Market and their community outreach programming. As the regional food hub for metropolitan Detroit, Eastern Market supports the city's economic and social health. Eastern Market's collaboration with the Detroit Lions leverages the bounty of regional agriculture to build a healthier Detroit by improving access to fresh food options in underserved areas.

The Detroit Lions are a professional American football team based in Detroit, Michigan. They are members of the North Division of the National Football Conference (NFC) in the National Football League (NFL), and play their home games at Ford Field in Downtown Detroit. The team located to Detroit in 1934 and is the National Football League's fifth oldest franchise. The Detroit Lions most recently made the NFL playoffs in 2014, when they finished with an 11-5 record. In addition to professional football, the Detroit Lions have a very visible and active community relations role in the Detroit area. With a focus on health and wellness and community revitalization, the Lions have contributed $7.2 million through philanthropic efforts since 1991. For more information, please visit **http://www.detroitlions.com**.

