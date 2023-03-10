Lions' 2023 NFL Draft order set

Mar 10, 2023 at 11:02 AM
With the NFL awarding 37 compensatory picks on Thursday, the full seven-round 2023 NFL Draft order is now set.

As expected, the Lions were not awarded any compensatory picks, which are picks given to teams based on a net loss of compensatory free agents or a departure of staff members.

The Lions currently have a total of eight draft picks.

They own two first-round picks, their own at No. 18 and the Los Angeles Rams' pick at No. 6 overall from the trade that sent quarterback Matthew Stafford to LA for quarterback Jared Goff and draft picks.

The team also has an extra second-round selection via Minnesota for the trade that sent tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings at the trade deadline last season. The Lions gave up their fourth-round selection in that same trade.

Detroit has an extra sixth-round pick from Denver via the Trinity Benson trade. They do not own a seventh-round pick as they sent that to Los Angeles in the Michael Brockers trade.

Here are Detroit's current picks in the 2023 NFL Draft:

  • Round 1, Pick 6 from Rams
  • Round 1, Pick 18
  • Round 2, Pick 17 (48th overall)
  • Round 2, Pick 24 (55) from Vikings
  • Round 3, Pick 18 (81)
  • Round 5, Pick 18 (152)
  • Round 6, Pick 6 (183) from Broncos
  • Round 6, Pick 17 (194)

