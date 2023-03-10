Lions' 2023 NFL Draft order set

With the NFL awarding 37 compensatory picks on Thursday, the full seven-round 2023 NFL Draft order is now set.

As expected, the Lions were not awarded any compensatory picks, which are picks given to teams based on a net loss of compensatory free agents or a departure of staff members.

The Lions currently have a total of eight draft picks.

They own two first-round picks, their own at No. 18 and the Los Angeles Rams' pick at No. 6 overall from the trade that sent quarterback Matthew Stafford to LA for quarterback Jared Goff and draft picks.

The team also has an extra second-round selection via Minnesota for the trade that sent tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings at the trade deadline last season. The Lions gave up their fourth-round selection in that same trade.