Defense looking to build on two-takeaway performance in Houston

One of the more important statistics to come out of last week's second preseason game in Houston were the two turnovers the Lions generated on defense by two newcomers to that unit.

Rookie safety Will Harris picked up a fumble forced by defensive end Romeo Okwara and returned it 19 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. On the very next series, veteran safety Andrew Adams stepped in front of a Joe Webb pass for an interception.

"I was the deep defender and half-field safety and I saw the No. 2 receiver go away, which only leaves the one receiver on my field," Adams said of the play. "I saw him inside release, so I knew there was some type of in-cut. I was getting ready to break and just looking at the quarterback and the quarterback came back to that side of the field and that was his only option."