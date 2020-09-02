Decker on signing extension: 'I just appreciate everyone believing in me'

"Right when I was drafted I was one of those players that wanted to play for one organization and be fortunate to be able to play with this Lions organization," Decker said in a Zoom call Wednesday.

"Not everybody gets to do that. It was a goal I've always had. I told Bob (Quinn) that the other day. So, that's just huge to me. This city has become my home and I'm part of this community, so to have the outpouring of love and support from the fans and from my friends, family and then obviously from the organization to want to sign me to an extension is huge, you know? I just appreciate everyone believing in me and trusting me to be their left tackle."