training-camp-news

Presented by

Decker on signing extension: 'I just appreciate everyone believing in me'

Sep 02, 2020 at 05:29 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Bob Quinn's first draft pick as general manager of the Detroit Lions in 2016 was left tackle Taylor Decker at No. 16 overall. On Wednesday, Quinn made sure Decker will continue to be Detroit's left tackle for the foreseeable future, signing him to a multi-year extension through the 2024 season.

"Since the day we drafted him, Taylor has dedicated himself to our program and has developed into an important piece of our offense," Quinn said in a statement released by the team announcing the extension. "As one of our team captains, he sets a great example for every player in our locker room.

"This extension is a reflection of all of Taylor's hard work, and we are incredibly excited to come to this agreement and continue to work with Taylor for years to come. I also want to thank Taylor and his representatives for their work in making this extension a reality."

From the first day he got to Detroit, Decker has wanted to stay here and be a Lion for life.

"Right when I was drafted I was one of those players that wanted to play for one organization and be fortunate to be able to play with this Lions organization," Decker said in a Zoom call Wednesday.

"Not everybody gets to do that. It was a goal I've always had. I told Bob (Quinn) that the other day. So, that's just huge to me. This city has become my home and I'm part of this community, so to have the outpouring of love and support from the fans and from my friends, family and then obviously from the organization to want to sign me to an extension is huge, you know? I just appreciate everyone believing in me and trusting me to be their left tackle."

Decker said the extension process with the team was quick and smooth, and came together in matter of just three days after the team informed him and his representation they wanted to start negotiating.

Related Links

Decker was a starter at left tackle the first day he stepped on the field in Allen Park as a rookie. He has developed into a core player and anchor on the Lions offensive line – along with fellow first-round draft pick (2018) and center Frank Ragnow.

After signing veteran free-agent right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai to a long-term deal this offseason, the Lions now have their bookend tackles under contract for multiple years. With Ragnow continuing to develop into one of the best centers in the league, the Lions look to be building a solid long-term foundation upfront.

"I think that the organization has put an emphasis on wanting their offensive line to have that cohesiveness and chemistry," Decker said. "Which is cool to see and it's cool for me to be a part of."

Decker has started every game he's played at left tackle (55). He is a good pass protector and run blocker. He's started 31 of a possible 32 games the last two seasons.

Detroit Lions Training Camp practice: Sept. 1, 2020

View photos from Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Sept. 1, 2020.

Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
1 / 94

Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
2 / 94

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
3 / 94

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
4 / 94

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
5 / 94

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
xx during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
6 / 94

xx during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
7 / 94

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
8 / 94

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
9 / 94

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Chris Lacy (15) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
10 / 94

Detroit Lions wide receiver Chris Lacy (15) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
11 / 94

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
12 / 94

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
13 / 94

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
14 / 94

Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
15 / 94

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
16 / 94

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
xx during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
17 / 94

xx during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
18 / 94

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
19 / 94

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
20 / 94

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
21 / 94

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Arryn Siposs (2) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
22 / 94

Detroit Lions punter Arryn Siposs (2) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) Detroit Lions punter Arryn Siposs (2) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
23 / 94

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) Detroit Lions punter Arryn Siposs (2) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
24 / 94

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
25 / 94

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
26 / 94

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (13) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 94

Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (13) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 94

Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 94

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chairman Sheila Ford Hamp Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 94

Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chairman Sheila Ford Hamp Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 94

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 94

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 94

Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (13) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 94

Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (13) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Chris Lacy (15) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 94

Detroit Lions wide receiver Chris Lacy (15) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 94

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Chairman Emeritus Martha Firestone Ford during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 94

Detroit Lions Chairman Emeritus Martha Firestone Ford during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 94

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 94

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Darryl Roberts (29) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 94

Detroit Lions cornerback Darryl Roberts (29) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 94

Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 94

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 94

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
44 / 94

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
45 / 94

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
46 / 94

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
47 / 94

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (6) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
48 / 94

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (6) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
49 / 94

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
50 / 94

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong (92) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
51 / 94

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong (92) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
52 / 94

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
53 / 94

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
54 / 94

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Luke Sellers (47) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
55 / 94

Detroit Lions fullback Luke Sellers (47) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
56 / 94

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
57 / 94

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
58 / 94

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
59 / 94

Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
60 / 94

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (76) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
61 / 94

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (76) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (76) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
62 / 94

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (76) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Beau Benzschawel (63) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
63 / 94

Detroit Lions guard Beau Benzschawel (63) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
64 / 94

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Beau Benzschawel (63) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
65 / 94

Detroit Lions guard Beau Benzschawel (63) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
66 / 94

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (30) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
67 / 94

Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (30) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
68 / 94

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
69 / 94

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Matt Sokol (84) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
70 / 94

Detroit Lions tight end Matt Sokol (84) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
xx during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
71 / 94

xx during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
xx during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
72 / 94

xx during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
xx during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
73 / 94

xx during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
xx during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
74 / 94

xx during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
xx during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
75 / 94

xx during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
76 / 94

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
77 / 94

Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) Detroit Lions guard Beau Benzschawel (63) Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (65) Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) Detroit Lions tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) Detroit Lions offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (76) Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) Detroit Lions offensive lineman Logan Stenberg (61) Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
78 / 94

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) Detroit Lions guard Beau Benzschawel (63) Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (65) Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) Detroit Lions tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) Detroit Lions offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (76) Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) Detroit Lions offensive lineman Logan Stenberg (61) Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
xx during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
79 / 94

xx during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
80 / 94

Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (6) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
81 / 94

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (6) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
82 / 94

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
83 / 94

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
84 / 94

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
85 / 94

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
86 / 94

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
87 / 94

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
88 / 94

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
89 / 94

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
90 / 94

Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
91 / 94

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
92 / 94

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
93 / 94

Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Chris Lacy (15) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
94 / 94

Detroit Lions wide receiver Chris Lacy (15) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Entering his fifth season, Decker's had probably the best training camp of his career, and is expected to carry that right into the start of the regular season next week.

"I've just seen so much growth in him over the last couple years in his ability to get better at the position, just be more consistent, his technique, his leadership is outstanding, the way that he approaches every single day," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said of Decker.

"I just couldn't be any happier for him in general with his development as a player and obviously everything that goes along with that for his future. I think he's just an intricate part of what we're trying to do and what we're trying to be about. You always want to do everything you can to raise your own and reward your own. Certainly Taylor has done an awesome job for us."

Related Content

Miles Killebrew
news

Killebrew enjoying learning a new special teams system

Miles Killebrew is enjoying learning a new special teams system under coordinator Brayden Coombs.
Defensive lineman John Penisini
news

Rookie John Penisini working to make an impression

As a late-round draft pick, defensive lineman John Penisini is trying to catch up quickly in the limited time he has to show coaches what he can do.
Jason Cabinda
news

With Bawden on IR, Cabinda could earn a role at fullback

With Nick Bawden on Reserve/Injured, converted linebacker Jason Cabinda could earn a role at fullback.
Running back Jason Huntley
news

Jason Huntley taking advantage of extra reps in practice

With two Lions running backs dealing with undisclosed injuries, rookie Jason Huntley is making the most of his extra practice reps.
Defensive coordinator Cory Undlin
news

Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin will call plays

Head coach Matt Patricia confirmed Monday that coordinator Cory Undlin will be calling defensive plays for the Lions.
Quarterback David Blough
news

O'HARA: Blough benefitting from spending a full offseason with Lions

Getting down to basics with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and QBs coach Sean Ryan this offseason was invaluable for second-year quarterback David Blough.
Defensive coordinator Cory Undlin
news

10 takeaways from Bevell, Undlin & Coombs

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Darrell Bevell, Cory Undlin and Brayden Coombs.
Wide receiver Quintez Cephus
news

Lions look to have another potential playmaker in rookie Quintez Cephus

The Detroit Lions have a lot of playmakers at the wide receiver position, and they might just have another one in rookie Quintez Cephus.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford
news

TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 9 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from training camp practice.
Tight end T.J. Hockenson
news

Camp Spotlight: Tight end T.J. Hockenson

Tim Twentyman tracks the performance of tight end T.J. Hockenson during Day 9 of open training camp practice.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford
news

TWENTYMAN: Stafford having an impressive training camp

Teammates, coaches and media members have all taken notice of the impressive training camp quarterback Matthew Stafford is having.

Advertising