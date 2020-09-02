Killebrew enjoying learning a new special teams system

"You know, you can ask the guys around here in the building, I have a hard time sitting still in general, but particularly at practice, just kind of the way I've always been," Coombs said. "I'm definitely not an up-in-the-sky-lift kind of coach. I like to get in the mix, be around the guys and kind of feel their speed, try to feel and see the same things that they are seeing and feeling.

"There's different ways and different angles to coach from, but that's kind of the one that works for me and I think it also lets them know, 'Hey, like, let's go. This is how we practice.' We're not going through the motions. There's a time and a place for walkthrough and do tempo things, but when we're out there competing, and we're out there kind of developing the play speed that we want to be about, I want to encourage that and make sure that they know, 'Hey, and definitely, don't ever let me be out in front of you, right?' That would be a problem.