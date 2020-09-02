Lions sign T Taylor Decker to multi-year contract extension

Sep 02, 2020 at 11:47 AM

Allen Park, Mich. — The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed T Taylor Decker to a multi-year contract extension. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

"Since the day we drafted him, Taylor has dedicated himself to our program and has developed into an important piece of our offense," Lions Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Bob Quinn said. "As one of our team captains, he sets a great example for every player in our locker room. This extension is a reflection of all of Taylor's hard work, and we are incredibly excited to come to this agreement and continue to work with Taylor for years to come. I also want to thank Taylor and his representatives for their work in making this extension a reality."

Decker joined the Lions in 2016 as the team's first-round draft selection (16th overall) out of Ohio State. Entering his fifth NFL season, he has started all 55 games in which he's appeared, including 15 starts at left tackle last season.

