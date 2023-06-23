Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 52: David Corrao breaks down Lions' edge rushers entering training camp

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is joined by Detroit Lions outside linebackers coach David Corrao. The two begin by discussing Corrao's previous role as Director of Football Research for the Lions before transitioning to a defensive assistant. Next, Corrao gives an inside look into the Lions' linebacker room and how he works alongside Kelvin Sheppard each day. After that, the conversation shifts to breakdowns of Lions edge rushers like Aidan Hutchinson, James Houston, Romeo Okwara, Charles Harris and more. Corrao then gives an overview of the defense as a whole and how he expects the unit to be better in 2023. To wrap things up, Tim and David discuss the importance of joint practices, as the Lions will host both the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars for training camp this year.
Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 22: John Cominsky talks d-line and hometown football camp
On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 51: Marvin Jones Jr. on returning to Lions, plus minicamp observations
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. to recap minicamp.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 50: Steve Oliver & Halapoulivaati Vaitai on Lions' offensive line room
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with Lions assistant offensive line coach Steve Oliver and guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai.
Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 21: Jason Cabinda, fullback & future sports broadcaster
On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Lions fullback Jason Cabinda.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 49: Cam Davis & Alim McNeill talk Lions defensive line as OTAs begin
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with Lions assistant defensive line coach Cameron Davis and defensive tackle Alim McNeill.
Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 20: Heading home to Kansas City with Charles Harris
On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 48: Tracy Walker on Lions' 2023 schedule release & opener at Chiefs
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with Lions safety Tracy Walker III to discuss the 2023 schedule.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 47: Lions GM Brad Holmes breaks down Detroit's 2023 NFL Draft Class
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with Brad Holmes to discuss the 2023 NFL Draft.
Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 19: Navigating NFL Life with the Deckers
On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Lions tackle Taylor Decker and his wife, Kyndra.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 46: Jahmyr Gibbs & Jack Campbell help recap Lions' 2023 NFL Draft
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman recaps the 2023 NFL Draft with Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell.