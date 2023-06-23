Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 52: David Corrao breaks down Lions' edge rushers entering training camp

Jun 23, 2023 at 07:09 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is joined by Detroit Lions outside linebackers coach David Corrao. The two begin by discussing Corrao's previous role as Director of Football Research for the Lions before transitioning to a defensive assistant. Next, Corrao gives an inside look into the Lions' linebacker room and how he works alongside Kelvin Sheppard each day. After that, the conversation shifts to breakdowns of Lions edge rushers like Aidan Hutchinson, James Houston, Romeo Okwara, Charles Harris and more. Corrao then gives an overview of the defense as a whole and how he expects the unit to be better in 2023. To wrap things up, Tim and David discuss the importance of joint practices, as the Lions will host both the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars for training camp this year.

