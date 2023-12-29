How to Watch

Lions at Cowboys: How to watch, listen and follow

Dec 29, 2023 at 06:44 AM
PJ CLARK HEADSHOT 2021
PJ Clark

Digital Media Coordinator

The 2023 NFC North champion Detroit Lions hit the road for another primetime matchup, facing off against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 8:15 p.m. ET. With a win, the Lions would improve to 5-0 in primetime games this season and be one step closer to a top-two seed in the NFC playoffs. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: ESPN/ABC

  • Play-by-play: Joe Buck
  • Analyst: Troy Aikman
  • Sideline reporter: Lisa Salters

Saturday night's game will be nationally televised on ESPN and ABC as a special edition of "Monday Night Football."

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions Live CURE Auto Insurance Postgame Show following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
Tune-In-POCKET-DAL

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict! Which team will win the coin toss? Who will lead the game in passing yards? Which player will score the first touchdown? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item, as well as compete for a yearlong prize!
  • Lions BINGO presented by Little Caesars: After a year away, Lions Bingo returns for the 2023 season! Set your board, watch the game and win fantastic weekly prizes, courtesy of Little Caesars.

Meet the Opponent: Dallas Cowboys

View photos of the starters for the Dallas Cowboys.

*Head Coach: Mike McCarthy * Offensive Coordinator: Brian Schottenheimer Defensive Coordinator: Dan Quinn Special Teams Coordinator: John Fassel (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
1 / 28

Head Coach: Mike McCarthy

Offensive Coordinator: Brian Schottenheimer

Defensive Coordinator: Dan Quinn

Special Teams Coordinator: John Fassel

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus
QB Dak Prescott  Backed up by Cooper Rush and Trey Lance (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
2 / 28

QB Dak Prescott 

Backed up by Cooper Rush and Trey Lance

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Rebecca Blackwell/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Tony Pollard Backed up by Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn and Hunter Luepke (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
3 / 28

RB Tony Pollard

Backed up by Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn and Hunter Luepke

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR CeeDee Lamb Backed up by Jalen Brooks (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
4 / 28

WR CeeDee Lamb

Backed up by Jalen Brooks

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes
WR Brandin Cooks Backed up by KaVontae Turpin (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
5 / 28

WR Brandin Cooks

Backed up by KaVontae Turpin

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Rebecca Blackwell/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Michael Gallup Backed up by Jalen Tolbert (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
6 / 28

WR Michael Gallup

Backed up by Jalen Tolbert

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
TE Jake Ferguson Backed up by Peyton Hendershot and Luke Schoonmaker (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
7 / 28

TE Jake Ferguson

Backed up by Peyton Hendershot and Luke Schoonmaker

(AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Sam Hodde/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
*T Tyron Smith * Backed up by Chuma Edoga (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
8 / 28

T Tyron Smith

Backed up by Chuma Edoga

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*G Tyler Smith * Backed up by Asim Richards (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
9 / 28

G Tyler Smith

Backed up by Asim Richards

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Tyler Biadasz (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
10 / 28

C Tyler Biadasz

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
*G Zack Martin * Backed up by T.J. Bass (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
11 / 28

G Zack Martin

Backed up by T.J. Bass

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*T Terence Steele * Backed up by Chuma Edoga (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
12 / 28

T Terence Steele

Backed up by Chuma Edoga

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes
*DE DeMarcus Lawrence * Backed up by Sam Williams (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
13 / 28

DE DeMarcus Lawrence

Backed up by Sam Williams

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*DT Johnathan Hankins * Backed up by Mazi Smith (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
14 / 28

DT Johnathan Hankins

Backed up by Mazi Smith

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*DT Osa Odighizuwa * Backed up by Neville Gallimore and Chauncey Golston (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
15 / 28

DT Osa Odighizuwa

Backed up by Neville Gallimore and Chauncey Golston

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*DE Dorance Armstrong * Backed up by Dante Fowler Jr. and Viliami Fehoko Jr.  (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
16 / 28

DE Dorance Armstrong

Backed up by Dante Fowler Jr. and Viliami Fehoko Jr. 

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Micah Parsons Backed up by Damone Clark (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
17 / 28

LB Micah Parsons

Backed up by Damone Clark

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*LB Leighton Vander Esch * (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
18 / 28

LB Leighton Vander Esch

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*CB Stephon Gilmore * Backed up by Eric Scott Jr.  (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
19 / 28

CB Stephon Gilmore

Backed up by Eric Scott Jr. 

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*CB Trevon Diggs * Backed up by Noah Igbinoghene (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
20 / 28

CB Trevon Diggs

Backed up by Noah Igbinoghene

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*CB DaRon Bland * Backed up by Jourdan Lewis (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
21 / 28

CB DaRon Bland

Backed up by Jourdan Lewis

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Donovan Wilson Backed up by Markquese Bell (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
22 / 28

S Donovan Wilson

Backed up by Markquese Bell

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*S Jayron Kearse * Backed up by Israel Mukuamu (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
23 / 28

S Jayron Kearse

Backed up by Israel Mukuamu

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Rich Schultz/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Malik Hooker  Backed up by Juanyeh Thomas (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
24 / 28

S Malik Hooker 

Backed up by Juanyeh Thomas

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*K Brandon Aubrey * (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
25 / 28

K Brandon Aubrey

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Rebecca Blackwell/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*P Bryan Anger * (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
26 / 28

P Bryan Anger

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Trent Sieg (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
27 / 28

LS Trent Sieg

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR/PR KaVontae Turpin Backed up by Deuce Vaughn (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
28 / 28

KR/PR KaVontae Turpin

Backed up by Deuce Vaughn

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

