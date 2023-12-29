Cowboys Roundup: McCarthy on Lions: 'Biggest challenge of the year'

Dec 29, 2023 at 08:30 AM
Ryan Headshot photo
Ryan Grill

New Media Web Intern

After clinching their first NFC North title the Detroit Lions now turn their focus towards playoff seeding, starting with a road trip to Dallas to take on the 10-5 Cowboys.

Last time out: Detroit clinched the NFC North with their 30-24 win over the Vikings. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs averaged 5.3 yards a carry for 80 yards and caught four passes for 20 yards to add to his two touchdowns. Quarterback Jared Goff found wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown 12 times for 106 yards and a touchdown. The Lions' offense moved the ball methodically, almost doubling the Vikings' time of possession, 38:22 to 21:38.

The Vikings utilized a one-dimensional attack gaining 373 yards through the air after being held to just 17 on the ground. The Lions' secondary found ways to make big plays, registering four interceptions from Kerby Joseph (2), Ifeatu Melifonwu (1) and Brian Branch (1).

Dallas was just edged out by the Dolphins last week, 22-20. Miami kicker Jason Sanders hit five field goals including a game winner. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott went 20 of 32 for 253 yards, two touchdowns and a 107.9 passer rating. Prescott's one blemish came after he fumbled on the first possession of the game on first-and-goal. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was the favorite target, catching six passes for 118 yards.

The Cowboys' defense sacked Tua Tagovailoa four times and held the Dolphins to just one-for-four in the redzone. However, they were unable to create a turnover or keep Miami out of Sanders' field goal range.

Comparison: The Cowboys are a red-hot team when they play at home, as they currently hold a 15-game win-streak at AT&T stadium. The Lions are a formidable team on the road with a 6-2 record, but they will have their hands full on Saturday.

Matchups: It will be a battle at the line of scrimmage. Detroit's offensive line has been one of the best, allowing just 29 sacks and pushing the run game to 141 yards per game. They will be tasked with slowing down the talented Micah Parsons. The Dallas linebacker has 13 sacks on the season which is tied for seventh in the league. How the Lions deal with Parsons will certainly be one to watch.

In their last meeting: A 21-0 second-half performance from the Cowboys solidified their 24-6 victory. Dallas forced five turnovers - three fumbles and two interceptions - in that 2022 contest.

The overall series: The Cowboys have taken the last five games between the two teams and lead the series 18-12.

Matchup odds: Dallas is a heavy favorite according to ESPN Analytics. They are given a 70.1 percent chance to win.

Meet the Opponent: Dallas Cowboys

View photos of the starters for the Dallas Cowboys.

*Head Coach: Mike McCarthy * Offensive Coordinator: Brian Schottenheimer Defensive Coordinator: Dan Quinn Special Teams Coordinator: John Fassel (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
1 / 28

Head Coach: Mike McCarthy

Offensive Coordinator: Brian Schottenheimer

Defensive Coordinator: Dan Quinn

Special Teams Coordinator: John Fassel

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus
QB Dak Prescott  Backed up by Cooper Rush and Trey Lance (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
2 / 28

QB Dak Prescott 

Backed up by Cooper Rush and Trey Lance

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Rebecca Blackwell/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Tony Pollard Backed up by Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn and Hunter Luepke (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
3 / 28

RB Tony Pollard

Backed up by Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn and Hunter Luepke

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR CeeDee Lamb Backed up by Jalen Brooks (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
4 / 28

WR CeeDee Lamb

Backed up by Jalen Brooks

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes
WR Brandin Cooks Backed up by KaVontae Turpin (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
5 / 28

WR Brandin Cooks

Backed up by KaVontae Turpin

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Rebecca Blackwell/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Michael Gallup Backed up by Jalen Tolbert (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
6 / 28

WR Michael Gallup

Backed up by Jalen Tolbert

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
TE Jake Ferguson Backed up by Peyton Hendershot and Luke Schoonmaker (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
7 / 28

TE Jake Ferguson

Backed up by Peyton Hendershot and Luke Schoonmaker

(AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Sam Hodde/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
*T Tyron Smith * Backed up by Chuma Edoga (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
8 / 28

T Tyron Smith

Backed up by Chuma Edoga

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*G Tyler Smith * Backed up by Asim Richards (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
9 / 28

G Tyler Smith

Backed up by Asim Richards

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Tyler Biadasz (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
10 / 28

C Tyler Biadasz

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
*G Zack Martin * Backed up by T.J. Bass (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
11 / 28

G Zack Martin

Backed up by T.J. Bass

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*T Terence Steele * Backed up by Chuma Edoga (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
12 / 28

T Terence Steele

Backed up by Chuma Edoga

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes
*DE DeMarcus Lawrence * Backed up by Sam Williams (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
13 / 28

DE DeMarcus Lawrence

Backed up by Sam Williams

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*DT Johnathan Hankins * Backed up by Mazi Smith (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
14 / 28

DT Johnathan Hankins

Backed up by Mazi Smith

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*DT Osa Odighizuwa * Backed up by Neville Gallimore and Chauncey Golston (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
15 / 28

DT Osa Odighizuwa

Backed up by Neville Gallimore and Chauncey Golston

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*DE Dorance Armstrong * Backed up by Dante Fowler Jr. and Viliami Fehoko Jr.  (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
16 / 28

DE Dorance Armstrong

Backed up by Dante Fowler Jr. and Viliami Fehoko Jr. 

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Micah Parsons Backed up by Damone Clark (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
17 / 28

LB Micah Parsons

Backed up by Damone Clark

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*LB Leighton Vander Esch * (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
18 / 28

LB Leighton Vander Esch

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*CB Stephon Gilmore * Backed up by Eric Scott Jr.  (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
19 / 28

CB Stephon Gilmore

Backed up by Eric Scott Jr. 

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*CB Trevon Diggs * Backed up by Noah Igbinoghene (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
20 / 28

CB Trevon Diggs

Backed up by Noah Igbinoghene

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*CB DaRon Bland * Backed up by Jourdan Lewis (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
21 / 28

CB DaRon Bland

Backed up by Jourdan Lewis

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Donovan Wilson Backed up by Markquese Bell (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
22 / 28

S Donovan Wilson

Backed up by Markquese Bell

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*S Jayron Kearse * Backed up by Israel Mukuamu (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
23 / 28

S Jayron Kearse

Backed up by Israel Mukuamu

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Rich Schultz/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Malik Hooker  Backed up by Juanyeh Thomas (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
24 / 28

S Malik Hooker 

Backed up by Juanyeh Thomas

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*K Brandon Aubrey * (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
25 / 28

K Brandon Aubrey

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Rebecca Blackwell/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*P Bryan Anger * (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
26 / 28

P Bryan Anger

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Trent Sieg (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
27 / 28

LS Trent Sieg

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR/PR KaVontae Turpin Backed up by Deuce Vaughn (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
28 / 28

KR/PR KaVontae Turpin

Backed up by Deuce Vaughn

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Here are 5 Cowboys storylines to follow heading into Saturday's matchup:

1. McCarthy on Lions: 'Biggest challenge of the year'

Head coach Mike McCarthy previews the Week 17 contest against the Lions and opens up on the team's mindset in their return to AT&T Stadium after a two-game road skid … READ MORE

2. Dak Prescott sees opportunity to correct course before playoffs

Quarterback Dak Prescott discusses the team's frustrations after dropping the last two games but is confident the team can fix their shortcomings before the playoffs ... READ MORE

3. CeeDee not stat-focused: 'Obsessed with winning'

CeeDee Lamb is on the verge of breaking the Cowboy's all-time record for most receptions in a single season but is more focused on what it takes to win in Week 17 ... READ MORE

4. Micah on no-calls: 'There's not another rusher like me in the league'

It's been almost 10 games since Parsons attracted a holding call and the star linebacker believes the unique speed in his pass rush may be making it harder for officials to call ... READ MORE

5. Nick at Nite: These few things happen in Dallas losses

The Cowboys have lost five games this season and in those five games there are a few common themes such as a lack of rushing yards and losing the turnover battle ... READ MORE

Related Content

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 75: Kerby Joseph on two-interception game, previews Cowboys for Week 17

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Saturday's game with Kerby Joseph and Jon Machota.
news

Lions at Cowboys: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions take on the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, Dec. 30th at 8:15 p.m. ET. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.
news

Founder and CEO of Downtown Boxing Gym Khali Sweeney honored as the Lions' 2023 Inspire Changemaker

The Detroit Lions recognized Khali Sweeney, founder and CEO of Downtown Boxing Gym, as the 2023 Inspire Change Changemaker Award recipient.
news

Lions at Cowboys injury report: Dec. 28

Lions at Cowboys injury report and game designations for Thursday, December 28. 
Advertising