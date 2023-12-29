Cowboys Roundup: McCarthy on Lions: 'Biggest challenge of the year'

After clinching their first NFC North title the Detroit Lions now turn their focus towards playoff seeding, starting with a road trip to Dallas to take on the 10-5 Cowboys.

Last time out: Detroit clinched the NFC North with their 30-24 win over the Vikings. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs averaged 5.3 yards a carry for 80 yards and caught four passes for 20 yards to add to his two touchdowns. Quarterback Jared Goff found wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown 12 times for 106 yards and a touchdown. The Lions' offense moved the ball methodically, almost doubling the Vikings' time of possession, 38:22 to 21:38.

The Vikings utilized a one-dimensional attack gaining 373 yards through the air after being held to just 17 on the ground. The Lions' secondary found ways to make big plays, registering four interceptions from Kerby Joseph (2), Ifeatu Melifonwu (1) and Brian Branch (1).

Dallas was just edged out by the Dolphins last week, 22-20. Miami kicker Jason Sanders hit five field goals including a game winner. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott went 20 of 32 for 253 yards, two touchdowns and a 107.9 passer rating. Prescott's one blemish came after he fumbled on the first possession of the game on first-and-goal. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was the favorite target, catching six passes for 118 yards.