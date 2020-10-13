Cody Francis of Hopkins High School named Coach of the Week

Detroit, MI—The Detroit Lions have named Cody Francis of Hopkins High School the week four recipient of the 2020 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. Francis' Vikings won their 4th game of the season with a thrilling 34-28 victory over OK-Silver Division rival Belding. Currently, Hopkins is 4-0 and ranked #5 in Division 5.
Francis, a Hopkins High School alumnus, is in his 10th season as head coach. The Vikings, who entered this season with back to back 9-win seasons, have qualified for the MHSAA playoffs 6 out of 9 seasons under Francis. His career record is 63-32 (66.3%). On Friday, October 16, the Vikings host the 1-3 Wyoming Godwin Heights Wolverines in an OK-Silver Division battle.
Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Cody Francis to inform him of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.DetroitLions.com/hangout for this week's interview with Coach Francis as well as interviews from past 2020 Detroit Lions Coach of the Week recipients.
High School Football Coach of the Week Program
Each week throughout the 2020 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members—Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, ESPN 96.1 FM-Fox 17/Grand Rapids), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (MLive-Muskegon Chronicle).
This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions and the NFL Foundation.
Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,500 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2020 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Matt Patriciaand NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Currently in its' 24th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $455,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Director of Football Education, at chris.fritzsching@lions.nfl.net.