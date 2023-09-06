How to Watch

Lions at Chiefs: How to watch, listen and follow

Sep 06, 2023 at 06:30 AM
PJ Clark
PJ Clark

Digital Media Coordinator

The Detroit Lions are ready for the bright lights, traveling to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Kickoff Game at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 7. The Lions look to open the season with a win for the first time since 2017. This game will also mark Detroit's first trip to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium since 2003. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: NBC

  • Play-by-play: Mike Tirico
  • Analyst: Cris Collinsworth
  • Sideline reporter: Melissa Stark

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions Live CURE Auto Postgame Show following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang


PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict! Which team will win the coin toss? Who will lead the game in passing touchdowns? Which player will score the first touchdown? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item, as well as compete for a yearlong prize!

Meet the Opponent: Kansas City Chiefs

View photos of the starters for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Head Coach Andy Reid Offensive Coordinator: Matt Nagy Defensive Coordinator: Steve Spagnuolo Special Teams Coordinator: Dave Toub (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Head Coach Andy Reid

Offensive Coordinator: Matt Nagy

Defensive Coordinator: Steve Spagnuolo

Special Teams Coordinator: Dave Toub

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Skyy Moore Backed up by Richie James and Justyn Ross (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
WR Skyy Moore

Backed up by Richie James and Justyn Ross

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
T Donovan Smith Backed up by Prince Tega Wanogho and Wanya Morris (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
T Donovan Smith

Backed up by Prince Tega Wanogho and Wanya Morris

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Joe Thuney Backed up by Mike Caliendo (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
G Joe Thuney

Backed up by Mike Caliendo

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Creed Humphrey Backed up by Nick Allegretti (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
C Creed Humphrey

Backed up by Nick Allegretti

(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Trey Smith (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
G Trey Smith

(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Jawaan Taylor Backed up by Lucas Niang (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
T Jawaan Taylor

Backed up by Lucas Niang

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Travis Kelce Backed up by Noah Gray and Blake Bell (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
TE Travis Kelce

Backed up by Noah Gray and Blake Bell

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Backed up by Justin Watson (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Backed up by Justin Watson

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Ed Zurga/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Patrick Mahomes Backed up by Blaine Gabbert (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
QB Patrick Mahomes

Backed up by Blaine Gabbert

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Isiah Pacheco Backed up by Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
RB Isiah Pacheco

Backed up by Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
WR Kadarius Toney Backed up by Rashee Rice (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
WR Kadarius Toney

Backed up by Rashee Rice

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE George Karlaftis (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
DE George Karlaftis

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT Chris Jones Backed up by Tershawn Wharton (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
DT Chris Jones

Backed up by Tershawn Wharton

(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Derrick Nnadi Backed up by Keondre Coburn (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
DT Derrick Nnadi

Backed up by Keondre Coburn

(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Mike Danna Backed up by Malik Herring, Felix Anudike-Uzomah and BJ Thompson (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
DE Mike Danna

Backed up by Malik Herring, Felix Anudike-Uzomah and BJ Thompson

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Willie Gay Backed up by Jack Cochrane and Cam Jones (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
LB Willie Gay

Backed up by Jack Cochrane and Cam Jones

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Nick Bolton Backed up by Drue Tranquill and Olakunle Fatukasi (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)
LB Nick Bolton

Backed up by Drue Tranquill and Olakunle Fatukasi

(AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)

Marcio J. Sanchez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Leo Chenal (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
LB Leo Chenal

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Trent McDuffie Backed up by Joshua Williams (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
CB Trent McDuffie

Backed up by Joshua Williams

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB L'Jarius Sneed Backed up by Jaylen Watson and Nic Jones (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
CB L'Jarius Sneed

Backed up by Jaylen Watson and Nic Jones

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
S Justin Reid Backed up by Mike Edwards (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
S Justin Reid

Backed up by Mike Edwards

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
S Bryan Cook Backed up by Chamarri Conner (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
S Bryan Cook

Backed up by Chamarri Conner

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
P Tommy Townsend (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
P Tommy Townsend

(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Harrison Butker (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
K Harrison Butker

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
LS James Winchester (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
LS James Winchester

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR/KR Richie James (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
PR/KR Richie James

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

