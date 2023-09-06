Lions at Chiefs: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions are ready for the bright lights, traveling to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Kickoff Game at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 7. The Lions look to open the season with a win for the first time since 2017. This game will also mark Detroit's first trip to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium since 2003. Here are all the ways to follow the game: