Chargers Roundup: Here are the 3 most impressive Chargers stats entering Week 10

Nov 11, 2023 at 08:30 AM
Ryan Headshot photo
Ryan Grill

New Media Web Intern

Fresh off a Week 9 bye week, the 6-2 Detroit Lions take on a 4-4 Los Angeles Chargers team that seems to be hitting their stride with back-to-back dominant wins over the Chicago Bears and New York Jets.

Last time out: Detroit last played Week 8 on Monday Night Football when they defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 26-14. Despite going one-for-five in the red zone and throwing a pick-six, the Lions' balanced attack on offense moved the ball. Of the 486 total yards, 222 were on the ground and 264 came through the air. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 152 yards on 26 carries with a touchdown, while wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown put up another 100-yard receiving game.

The Lions' pass rush kept the Raiders under constant pressure, sacking quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo six times. Safety Kerby Joseph made an impact in the secondary by claiming his first interception of the year, and together the defense limited the Raiders to 157 total yards.

The Chargers also last played on Monday Night Football but in Week 9 when they beat the Jets 27-6. It wasn't a pretty offensive performance from Los Angeles, but their defense shut down the Jets. Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and Tuli Tuipulotu all produced at least two sacks and collectively the team had eight. Their three fumble recoveries also gave them a big advantage.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert only completed 53.3 percent of his passes for 136 yards, and running back Austin Ekeler was limited to 47 yards rushing but did find the end zone twice.

Comparison: Los Angeles should be comfortable in close games, as each of their first five contests were one-score games. Detroit hasn't played in a one-score game since their Week 2 loss to the Seahawks.

Matchups: Detroit hasn't seen a wide receiver like Chargers star Keenan Allen yet this season. Allen ranks seventh among NFL wideouts in receiving yards and receptions. In the two games Allen has faced Detroit in his career he's totaled 264 yards receiving on 23 receptions. Statistically, Herbert is the best quarterback the Lions have faced since Patrick Mahomes in Week 1. Herbert is fifth in QBR (66.6) and 12th in passing yards (2,026). Can a Lions' defense which ranks 15th in the league against the pass be able to keep Allen and Herbert at bay?

In their last meeting: The Lions earned a 13-10 win in Week 2 of the 2019 season. Cornerback Darius Slay's game-clinching interception off Philip Rivers was just one of four turnovers the teams shared that day.

The overall series: Dating back to 1972, Los Angeles has won seven of the 12 meetings—including six in a row from 1981 to 2007. Detroit has won two of the last three.

Matchup odds: Los Angeles is favored with a 59 percent chance to win by ESPN Analytics.

Here are 5 Chargers storylines to follow heading into Sunday's matchup:

1. Justin Herbert on offense and preparing for Lions

Herbert evaluates the Chargers Week 9 win, discusses how the team will try and maintain the momentum from the last two wins and the challenge the Lions' defense presents … WATCH

2. 'Appetite for the work': How Tuli Tuipulotu has impressed during his rookie year

Rookie defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu has been an integral part of the Chargers lethal pass rush this season and is taking advantage of his opportunity to learn from his more experienced teammates … READ MORE

3. Here are the 3 most impressive Chargers stats entering Week 10

Pass rush pressure and special teams play have helped fuel Los Angeles to two dominant wins the last two weeks … READ MORE

4. Head coach Brandon Staley on defensive performance vs Jets

Los Angeles coach Brandon Staley talks with media about his respect for Jared Goff, the talent on the Lions' offensive line, and his team's defensive performance last week … WATCH

5. Why the Bolts run defense will be key to Sunday's game against Detroit

The Chargers run defense has been one of the leagues best through nine weeks and are keen to the challenge of stopping the Lions dynamic run game ... READ MORE

Meet the Opponent: Los Angeles Chargers

View photos of the starters for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Head Coach Brandon Staley Offensive Coordinator: Kellen Moore Defensive Coordinator: Derrick Ansley  Special Teams Coordinator: Ryan Ficken (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
1 / 27

Head Coach Brandon Staley

Offensive Coordinator: Kellen Moore

Defensive Coordinator: Derrick Ansley 

Special Teams Coordinator: Ryan Ficken

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Keenan Allen Backed up by Derius Davis  (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
2 / 27

WR Keenan Allen

Backed up by Derius Davis 

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
T Rashawn Slater Backed up by Foster Sarell (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
3 / 27

T Rashawn Slater

Backed up by Foster Sarell

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Zion Johnson  Backed up by Jordan McFadden (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
4 / 27

G Zion Johnson 

Backed up by Jordan McFadden

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Will Clapp Backed up by Brenden Jaimes (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
5 / 27

C Will Clapp

Backed up by Brenden Jaimes

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*G Jamaree Salyer * Backed up by Zack Bailey (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
6 / 27

G Jamaree Salyer

Backed up by Zack Bailey

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
T Trey Pipkins III Backed up by Foster Sarell (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
7 / 27

T Trey Pipkins III

Backed up by Foster Sarell

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*TE Gerald Everett * Backed up by Donald Parham Jr., Stone Smartt and Nick Vannett (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
8 / 27

TE Gerald Everett

Backed up by Donald Parham Jr., Stone Smartt and Nick Vannett

(AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Simi Fehoko (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
9 / 27

WR Simi Fehoko

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Quentin Johnston (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
10 / 27

WR Quentin Johnston

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
QB Justin Herbert Backed up by Easton Stick (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
11 / 27

QB Justin Herbert

Backed up by Easton Stick

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
*RB Austin Ekeler * Backed up by Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller and Elijah Dotson (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
12 / 27

RB Austin Ekeler

Backed up by Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller and Elijah Dotson

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
OLB Khalil Mack Backed up by Tuli Tuipulotu (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
13 / 27

OLB Khalil Mack

Backed up by Tuli Tuipulotu

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
*DT Sebastian Joseph-Day * Backed up by Morgan Fox and Scott Matlock (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
14 / 27

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day

Backed up by Morgan Fox and Scott Matlock

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
DL Austin Johnson Backed up by Nick Williams and Christopher Hinton (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
15 / 27

DL Austin Johnson

Backed up by Nick Williams and Christopher Hinton

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Joey Bosa Backed up by Chris Rumph II (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
16 / 27

OLB Joey Bosa

Backed up by Chris Rumph II

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*LB Eric Kendricks * Backed up by Nick Niemann and Daiyan Henley (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
17 / 27

LB Eric Kendricks

Backed up by Nick Niemann and Daiyan Henley

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
LB Kenneth Murray Jr. Backed up by Amen Ogbongbemiga and Tanner Muse (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
18 / 27

LB Kenneth Murray Jr.

Backed up by Amen Ogbongbemiga and Tanner Muse

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
CB Michael Davis Backed up by Deane Leonard (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
19 / 27

CB Michael Davis

Backed up by Deane Leonard

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 Ben Liebenberg
S Derwin James Jr. Backed up by Jaylinn Hawkins and AJ Finley (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
20 / 27

S Derwin James Jr.

Backed up by Jaylinn Hawkins and AJ Finley

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
*S Alohi Gilman * Backed up by Dean Marlowe (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
21 / 27

S Alohi Gilman

Backed up by Dean Marlowe

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Ja'Sir Taylor (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
22 / 27

CB Ja'Sir Taylor

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Asante Samuel Jr. Backed up by Essang Bassey (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
23 / 27

CB Asante Samuel Jr.

Backed up by Essang Bassey

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
K Cameron Dicker (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
24 / 27

K Cameron Dicker

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*P/H JK Scott * (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
25 / 27

P/H JK Scott

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Josh Harris (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
26 / 27

LS Josh Harris

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Jeff Chiu/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
KR/PR Derius Davis Backed up by Elijah Dotson (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
27 / 27

KR/PR Derius Davis

Backed up by Elijah Dotson

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Lions at Chargers: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions take on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 12th at 4:05 p.m. ET. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.
news

Lions at Chargers injury report: Nov. 10

Lions at Chargers injury report and game designations for Friday, November 10.
news

NOTEBOOK: St. Brown excited to play in his home state Sunday

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown looking forward to playing in front of friends and family, preparing for the Los Angeles Chargers and more.
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions content with developmental path of third-round rookie after midseason debut

Advertising