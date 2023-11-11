Chargers Roundup: Here are the 3 most impressive Chargers stats entering Week 10

Here are 5 Chargers storylines to follow heading into Sunday's matchup:

1. Justin Herbert on offense and preparing for Lions

Herbert evaluates the Chargers Week 9 win, discusses how the team will try and maintain the momentum from the last two wins and the challenge the Lions' defense presents … WATCH

2. 'Appetite for the work': How Tuli Tuipulotu has impressed during his rookie year

Rookie defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu has been an integral part of the Chargers lethal pass rush this season and is taking advantage of his opportunity to learn from his more experienced teammates … READ MORE

3. Here are the 3 most impressive Chargers stats entering Week 10

Pass rush pressure and special teams play have helped fuel Los Angeles to two dominant wins the last two weeks … READ MORE

4. Head coach Brandon Staley on defensive performance vs Jets

Los Angeles coach Brandon Staley talks with media about his respect for Jared Goff, the talent on the Lions' offensive line, and his team's defensive performance last week … WATCH

5. Why the Bolts run defense will be key to Sunday's game against Detroit