Chargers Roundup: Here are the 3 most impressive Chargers stats entering Week 10

Fresh off a Week 9 bye week, the 6-2 Detroit Lions take on a 4-4 Los Angeles Chargers team that seems to be hitting their stride with back-to-back dominant wins over the Chicago Bears and New York Jets.
Last time out: Detroit last played Week 8 on Monday Night Football when they defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 26-14. Despite going one-for-five in the red zone and throwing a pick-six, the Lions' balanced attack on offense moved the ball. Of the 486 total yards, 222 were on the ground and 264 came through the air. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 152 yards on 26 carries with a touchdown, while wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown put up another 100-yard receiving game.
The Lions' pass rush kept the Raiders under constant pressure, sacking quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo six times. Safety Kerby Joseph made an impact in the secondary by claiming his first interception of the year, and together the defense limited the Raiders to 157 total yards.
The Chargers also last played on Monday Night Football but in Week 9 when they beat the Jets 27-6. It wasn't a pretty offensive performance from Los Angeles, but their defense shut down the Jets. Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and Tuli Tuipulotu all produced at least two sacks and collectively the team had eight. Their three fumble recoveries also gave them a big advantage.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert only completed 53.3 percent of his passes for 136 yards, and running back Austin Ekeler was limited to 47 yards rushing but did find the end zone twice.
Comparison: Los Angeles should be comfortable in close games, as each of their first five contests were one-score games. Detroit hasn't played in a one-score game since their Week 2 loss to the Seahawks.
Matchups: Detroit hasn't seen a wide receiver like Chargers star Keenan Allen yet this season. Allen ranks seventh among NFL wideouts in receiving yards and receptions. In the two games Allen has faced Detroit in his career he's totaled 264 yards receiving on 23 receptions. Statistically, Herbert is the best quarterback the Lions have faced since Patrick Mahomes in Week 1. Herbert is fifth in QBR (66.6) and 12th in passing yards (2,026). Can a Lions' defense which ranks 15th in the league against the pass be able to keep Allen and Herbert at bay?
In their last meeting: The Lions earned a 13-10 win in Week 2 of the 2019 season. Cornerback Darius Slay's game-clinching interception off Philip Rivers was just one of four turnovers the teams shared that day.
The overall series: Dating back to 1972, Los Angeles has won seven of the 12 meetings—including six in a row from 1981 to 2007. Detroit has won two of the last three.
Matchup odds: Los Angeles is favored with a 59 percent chance to win by ESPN Analytics.
Here are 5 Chargers storylines to follow heading into Sunday's matchup:
1. Justin Herbert on offense and preparing for Lions
Herbert evaluates the Chargers Week 9 win, discusses how the team will try and maintain the momentum from the last two wins and the challenge the Lions' defense presents … WATCH
2. 'Appetite for the work': How Tuli Tuipulotu has impressed during his rookie year
Rookie defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu has been an integral part of the Chargers lethal pass rush this season and is taking advantage of his opportunity to learn from his more experienced teammates … READ MORE
3. Here are the 3 most impressive Chargers stats entering Week 10
Pass rush pressure and special teams play have helped fuel Los Angeles to two dominant wins the last two weeks … READ MORE
4. Head coach Brandon Staley on defensive performance vs Jets
Los Angeles coach Brandon Staley talks with media about his respect for Jared Goff, the talent on the Lions' offensive line, and his team's defensive performance last week … WATCH
5. Why the Bolts run defense will be key to Sunday's game against Detroit
The Chargers run defense has been one of the leagues best through nine weeks and are keen to the challenge of stopping the Lions dynamic run game ... READ MORE
View photos of the starters for the Los Angeles Chargers.