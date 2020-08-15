Cancelled preseason makes practice even more important

"That's one of the biggest issues we've got right now," Patricia said in a Zoom call Friday. "Just trying to get those tackling fundamentals full speed and live. We do kind of mix in some live periods when we get to training camp, certainly down on the goal line, and we usually do that relatively quick.

"One of the things we have had to evaluate is we're going to need to tackle somebody before we get to that first game. You need to feel it, you need to see it, you need to see the speed of it. The question is, how do we do that in a safe environment?"