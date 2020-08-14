What advice does Desmond Trufant have for the rookie Okudah?

Trufant and Okudah are likely to start at the two outside corner spots in a revamped secondary for the Lions this offseason. Detroit allowed the most passing yards per game last season and were tied for the fewest interceptions with just seven.

Okudah was the top cornerback in the draft, and Trufant is a proven commodity on the outside. Trufant had four interceptions in just nine games played last year due to injury.

Trufant said there will be hiccups along the way for Okudah, just like there were for him as a rookie. He told a story of how he was run over in a preseason game by tight end Jermaine Gresham. He said he realized right away the NFL was a different beast than college.