By the numbers: Week 13

79.9 & 93.2: Those are the league-wide success rates for kickers around the league on field goal and extra point attempts, which are both down this season vs. last season. The Buffalo News reported that the steepest decline is on field goals of 50 yards and longer, where kickers are making just 53.2 percent this year after making 63.8 percent last year. Lions kicker Matt Prater has made 22-of-26 field goals (84.6 percent), 28-of-29 extra points (96.5) and is 6-of-7 (85.7) from 50-plus yards.