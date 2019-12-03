By the numbers: Week 13

5: Interceptions on the season for the Lions' defense, which is tied with Cincinnati for the second fewest in the NFL behind Dallas (4).
5: 100-yard receiving performances for Kenny Golladay this season after gaining 158 yards on Thanksgiving.
6: With a 3-8-1 record, the Lions currently have the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Ahead of them are Cincinnati (1-11), New York Giants (2-10), Washington (3-9), Miami (3-9) and Atlanta (3-9).
9: The nine receiving touchdowns on the year for both Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. rank them in the top 10 in the NFL for scoring among non-kickers with 54 points. Golladay, Jones and Tampa Bay's Chris Godwin, who also has 54 points, are the only receivers in the top 10. Everyone else is a running back.
42: Detroit's defense has generated just 42 negative plays all season, which includes tackles for loss and sacks. Only Miami (35) has fewer. The league average is right around 59.
50: Receiving yards needed by Golladay to record back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons.
54: Detroit is tied with the Los Angeles Rams with 54 pass completions of 20-plus yards. That's two ahead of Dallas and New England. It's pretty amazing considering Detroit's played three games with their backup quarterback and another with their third-string quarterback. Credit offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell for staying aggressive with his play calls no matter who's under center.
54.6: The combined passer rating for quarterbacks Dwayne Haskins Jr. and Mitchell Trubisky the last two weeks when throwing at Lions rookie cornerback Amani Oruwariye. They are a combined 8-of-10 passing for 66 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.
73: Rushing yards needed by Bo Scarbrough to pass Kerryon Johnson as Detroit's leading rusher with 309 yards. Scarbrough has 236 yards in his first three games.
79.9 & 93.2: Those are the league-wide success rates for kickers around the league on field goal and extra point attempts, which are both down this season vs. last season. The Buffalo News reported that the steepest decline is on field goals of 50 yards and longer, where kickers are making just 53.2 percent this year after making 63.8 percent last year. Lions kicker Matt Prater has made 22-of-26 field goals (84.6 percent), 28-of-29 extra points (96.5) and is 6-of-7 (85.7) from 50-plus yards.
280: Passing yards for David Blough in his NFL debut for the Lions on Thanksgiving. It's the most passing yards a Lions player has ever had in his NFL debut. Matthew Stafford threw for 205 yards vs. New Orleans in 2009.