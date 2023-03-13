Buggs on re-signing with Lions: 'We are going to build something great here'

Buggs spent his first three seasons in the NFL in Pittsburgh before signing in Detroit as a free agent last offseason. He said he loves the coaching staff Campbell has assembled and the fact that this defense grew so much towards the end of the year. It's still a relatively young defense in Detroit with a number of rookie contributors expected to take big leaps in their second season. Detroit also has five draft picks in the top 81 and cap space to add more veteran talent to that side of the ball this offseason.