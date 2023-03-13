Lions re-sign RB Craig Reynolds

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed RB Craig Reynolds. Contract terms were not disclosed.
Reynolds returns for his third season with Detroit after appearing in nine games last season and rushing 23 times for 102 yards (4.4 avg.) and adding nine receptions for 116 yards (12.9 avg.).
Originally joining the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent out of Kutztown in 2019, Reynolds has appeared in 19-career games (two starts), rushing 79 times for 336 yards (4.3 avg.) and adding 17 receptions for 171 yards (10.1 avg.).