Lions re-sign DL Isaiah Buggs

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed DL Isaiah Buggs. Contract terms were not disclosed.
Buggs enters his second season with Detroit after setting career highs in games played (17), games started (13), total tackles (46), quarterback hits (10), forced fumbles (one) and sacks (1.0) in 2022.
He spent the first three seasons of his career (2019-21) with the Pittsburgh Steelers after they selected him in the sixth round (192nd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama. For his career, he has appeared in 46 games (20 starts) and has logged 77 total tackles, 11 quarterback hits, three pass defenses, one forced fumble and 1.0 sack.