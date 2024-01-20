How to Watch

Lions vs. Buccaneers: How to watch, listen and follow

Jan 20, 2024
PJ Clark

The Detroit Lions are back at home for another week of playoff football, as they face Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday, Jan. 21st at 3:00 p.m. ET. With a win, the Lions would improve to 5-0 against the NFC South this season and advance to the NFC Championship Game. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: NBC

  • Play-by-play: Mike Tirico
  • Analyst: Cris Collinsworth
  • Sideline Reporter: Melissa Stark

Lions-Buccaneers will be nationally televised by NBC.

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions Live CURE Auto Insurance Postgame Show following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
PREGAME ACTIVITIES

Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour and a half after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials including $3.49 beers, $2.99 hot dogs and $2.49 sodas. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!

Game Day Guide: Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Lions Loyal Member savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.

GAMEDAY GIVEAWAY

All fans will receive a Detroit Lions Rally Towel & PixMob bracelet, courtesy of the presenting partners of the NFC Divisional Round - Ford, Henry Ford Health, Miller Lite, and Comerica. Gates will open at 12:00 p.m.

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict! Which team will win the coin toss? Who will lead the game in passing yards? Which player will score the first touchdown? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item, as well as compete for a yearlong prize!
  • Lions BINGO presented by Little Caesars: After a year away, Lions Bingo returns for the 2023 season! Set your board, watch the game and win fantastic weekly prizes, courtesy of Little Caesars.

Meet the Opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

View photos of the starters for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Head Coach: Todd Bowles Offensive Coordinator: Dave Canales Special Teams Coordinator: Keith Armstrong
Head Coach: Todd Bowles

Offensive Coordinator: Dave Canales

Special Teams Coordinator: Keith Armstrong

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit
WR Mike Evans  Backed up by Trey Palmer and David Moore
WR Mike Evans 

Backed up by Trey Palmer and David Moore

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit
WR Chris Godwin Backed up by Deven Thompkins and Rakim Jarrett
WR Chris Godwin

Backed up by Deven Thompkins and Rakim Jarrett

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
T Tristan Wirfs  Backed up by Justin Skule
T Tristan Wirfs 

Backed up by Justin Skule

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit
G Aaron Stinnie Backed up by Matt Feiler
G Aaron Stinnie

Backed up by Matt Feiler

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik
C Robert Hainsey
C Robert Hainsey 

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit
G Cody Mauch Backed up by Nick Leverett
G Cody Mauch

Backed up by Nick Leverett

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit
T Luke Goedeke Backed up by Brandon Walton
T Luke Goedeke

Backed up by Brandon Walton

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit
TE Ko Kieft
TE Ko Kieft

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash
TE Cade Otton  Backed up by Payne Durham
TE Cade Otton 

Backed up by Payne Durham

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit
QB Baker Mayfield Backed up by Kyle Trask and John Wolford
QB Baker Mayfield

Backed up by Kyle Trask and John Wolford

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit
RB Rachaad White Backed up by Chase Edmonds and Sean Tucker
RB Rachaad White

Backed up by Chase Edmonds and Sean Tucker

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
DL Calijah Kancey Backed up by Patrick O'Connor
DL Calijah Kancey

Backed up by Patrick O'Connor

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker
NT Vita Vea  Backed up by Greg Gaines
NT Vita Vea 

Backed up by Greg Gaines

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker
DL Logan Hall Backed up by William Gholston
DL Logan Hall

Backed up by William Gholston

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik
OLB Yaya Diaby Backed up by Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Markees Watts
OLB Yaya Diaby

Backed up by Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Markees Watts

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit
ILB Devin White Backed up by K.J. Britt and J.J. Russell
ILB Devin White

Backed up by K.J. Britt and J.J. Russell

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger
ILB Lavonte David Backed up by SirVocea Dennis
ILB Lavonte David

Backed up by SirVocea Dennis

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
OLB Shaquil Barrett Backed up by Anthony Nelson and Cam Gill
OLB Shaquil Barrett

Backed up by Anthony Nelson and Cam Gill

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps
CB Jamel Dean Backed up by Zyon McCollum
CB Jamel Dean

Backed up by Zyon McCollum

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit
CB Carlton Davis III Backed up by Christian Izien and Josh Hayes
CB Carlton Davis III

Backed up by Christian Izien and Josh Hayes

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik
S Antoine Winfield Jr. Backed up by Kaevon Merriweather
S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Backed up by Kaevon Merriweather

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt
S Ryan Neal  Backed up by Dee Delaney
S Ryan Neal 

Backed up by Dee Delaney

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger
P Jake Camarda
P Jake Camarda

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt
K Chase McLaughlin
K Chase McLaughlin

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara
LS Zach Triner
LS Zach Triner

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker
PR/KR Deven Thompkins Backed up by Trey Palmer and Rachaad White
PR/KR Deven Thompkins

Backed up by Trey Palmer and Rachaad White

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit
FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

