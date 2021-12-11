Broncos roundup: Denver mourns passing of Demaryius Thomas

Dec 11, 2021 at 08:30 AM
Hannah Paris

New Media Web Intern

The Detroit Lions (1-10-1) are winless no more as they finally pulled out a win against the Minnesota Vikings with a walk-off touchdown last week.

With four seconds left on the clock and the first victory on the line, quarterback Jared Goff hit rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for the game-sealing 11-yard touchdown.

The Denver Broncos (6-6) are coming off a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13, making their path to the playoffs a little more difficult. The Lions are looking to play spoiler and cause another upset this week to get their second win of the season.

The Broncos will be playing with heavy hearts Sunday, following the news that Demaryius Thomas, one of the most beloved players in franchise history, passed away at just 33 years old.

"We are devastated and completely heartbroken by the sudden, tragic passing of Demaryius Thomas," the Broncos said in a statement. "D.T. was beloved by our entire organization, his teammates and coaches, and our fans."

Heading into Sunday's matchup in Denver, here are five Broncos storylines to keep up with:

1. Broncos mourn passing of Demaryius Thomas

Demaryius Thomas, one of the greatest and most beloved players in Broncos history, has passed away ... READ MORE

2. Remembering the life and laugh of Demaryius Thomas

Perhaps the only thing that makes Demaryius Thomas' death a bit easier to comprehend is that he lived his life with such joy ... READ MORE

3. 'There's no thought of even leaving that stadium with a loss': Broncos approaching 'must-win' game vs. Lions

As the Broncos begin their final five-game stretch of 2021, safety Justin Simmons knows there's very little wiggle room. And that makes the stakes for Sunday's game against the Lions quite high ... READ MORE

4. RB Melvin Gordon III expects to be able to play vs. Lions

Running back Melvin Gordon III said Thursday that he expects to be able make his return to game action in Week 14 against the Lions ... READ MORE

5. 'We can both do it all': Melvin Gordon III, Javonte Williams form one of NFL's best RB duos

At the running back position, there's strength in numbers ... READ MORE

