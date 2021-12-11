Broncos roundup: Denver mourns passing of Demaryius Thomas

The Detroit Lions (1-10-1) are winless no more as they finally pulled out a win against the Minnesota Vikings with a walk-off touchdown last week.
With four seconds left on the clock and the first victory on the line, quarterback Jared Goff hit rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for the game-sealing 11-yard touchdown.
The Denver Broncos (6-6) are coming off a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13, making their path to the playoffs a little more difficult. The Lions are looking to play spoiler and cause another upset this week to get their second win of the season.
The Broncos will be playing with heavy hearts Sunday, following the news that Demaryius Thomas, one of the most beloved players in franchise history, passed away at just 33 years old.
"We are devastated and completely heartbroken by the sudden, tragic passing of Demaryius Thomas," the Broncos said in a statement. "D.T. was beloved by our entire organization, his teammates and coaches, and our fans."
Heading into Sunday's matchup in Denver, here are five Broncos storylines to keep up with:
1. Broncos mourn passing of Demaryius Thomas
2. Remembering the life and laugh of Demaryius Thomas
3. 'There's no thought of even leaving that stadium with a loss': Broncos approaching 'must-win' game vs. Lions
4. RB Melvin Gordon III expects to be able to play vs. Lions
5. 'We can both do it all': Melvin Gordon III, Javonte Williams form one of NFL's best RB duos
