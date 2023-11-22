Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 70: Benito Jones on Lions' comeback win, Thanksgiving game vs. Packers

Nov 22, 2023 at 07:07 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman uses the short week to get you set for the 84th Thanksgiving Day Classic on Thursday between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. To start things off, Tim is joined by MLive's Ben Raven to discuss some news and notes after Sunday's big win over the Bears. After breaking down the two teams' injury reports, Tim and Ben then go through their five key matchups for Thursday's game, including Jameson Williams vs. Rudy Ford and Taylor Decker vs. Preston Smith. After that, Lions defensive tackle Benito Jones stops by to discuss Thursday's game, the energy at Ford Field late in Week 11 and his off-the-field life on the farm. Stay tuned for postgame coverage of Lions vs. Packers on Thursday night!

Highlights include:

  • 0:26: News and notes from this week in Allen Park
  • 3:00: Tim and Ben's Key Matchups for Lions vs. Packers
  • 17:57: Benito Jones on Packers rushing attack, win over the Bears & more

