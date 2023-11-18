Bears Roundup: Justin Fields 'really excited' to return Sunday in Detroit

The Lions are set to play just their second NFC North game of the season Sunday when they take on the 3-7 Chicago Bears.
Last time out: Detroit kicker Riley Patterson converted a 41-yard field goal to walk off the Chargers 41-38. The defense had their struggles stopping a red-hot Justin Herbert, but the performance didn't come without any positives. Safety Kerby Joseph had an interception for the second straight game and collectively they held the Chargers to under 100 yards rushing.
A balanced Lions attack offensively featured Jared Goff's 333 yards passing and 200 yards rushing as a team. The offensive line provided a push upfront that got the run game going and had a standout game against a talented Chargers pass rush—allowing no sacks and just two quarterback hits.
Chicago is coming off a Thursday Night Football win over the Carolina Panthers. Both offenses had their shortcomings in what was a low-scoring 16-13 victory. The Bears made life difficult for Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, sacking him three times and defending four passes.
Bears running back D'Onta Foreman scored the lone touchdown and was the main weapon on the ground with 80 yards rushing on 21 attempts. Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent took care of the ball and his 162 yards on 20 of 33 completions ended up being enough for a win.
Comparison: The Bears have won just two NFC North games since the start of the 2021 season—both were wins over the Lions in 2021. Detroit is currently on a six-game win streak against divisional opponents.
Matchups: Sunday will be a test for two teams who have excelled in the ground game this season. The Lions have the fourth ranked rushing offense and the third ranked rushing defense, while Chicago has the fifth ranked rushing offense and the second ranked rushing defense.
For the Bears the challenge will be slowing down the running back duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. And for the Lions, they'll be hoping history doesn't repeat itself with Bears quarterback Justin Fields who went for 147 and 132 yards on the ground in his last two against Detroit.
In their last meeting: The Lions handed the Bears a 41-10 loss. Chicago led 10-7 after the first quarter before the Lions rattled off 34 unanswered. Goff's performance included 255 yards and three touchdowns. Fields had only 75 yards passing but was a threat with his legs going for 132 yards on the ground.
The overall series: This longtime division rivalry has been played 186 times. Chicago has won 104 times, and the Lions have 77 wins including both of last year's contests.
Matchup odds: ESPN Analytics favors Detroit with a 68.8 percent chance to win.
