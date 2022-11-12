Bears Roundup: Fields 'just the same old me' after historic performance

The Detroit Lions (2-6) are coming off a division win against the Green Bay Packers (15-9).
The Lions' defense showed up in a big way, forcing three interceptions, three TFLs, a fumble and a sack. Rookie safety Kerby Joseph finished with 10 tackles, two interceptions and three passes defended. Joseph's impressive performance earned him NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors, making him the first rookie in Lions history to win the award. Joseph has forced a turnover in each of his last three games.
Linebacker Derrick Barnes also made an impact after rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez was limited due to an elbow injury. Barnes finished with 12 total tackles, a sack, a pass defended and a tackle for loss. Rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson also got in on the action with an interception in the red zone.
The Lions made a crucial stop on fourth down on their own 17-yard line to secure their second win of the season.
The Chicago Bears (3-6) are coming off a close loss to the Miami Dolphins (35-32).
Quarterback Justin Fields had his most impressive performance of the season. Fields completed 17-of-28 passing for 123 yards and three touchdowns. However, where Fields really made an impact was in the run game.
Fields rushed for 178 yards and a touchdown on 15 attempts, setting an NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback in a regular-season game. The previous record was held by Michael Vick, who had 173 rushing yards back in 2002.
Despite Fields' historic performance, the Bears came up short and lost to the Dolphins in a high scoring affair.
The Lions have had their issues in the past with dual-threat quarterbacks and after the performance by Fields last week, the Lions will have to figure out a way to contain Fields' scrambling ability.
The Bears look to get a win at home, while the Lions look to get another win against an NFC North foe, this time on the road.
Here are 5 Bears storylines to follow heading into Sunday's matchup:
