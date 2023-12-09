Bears Roundup: DJ Moore surpassing high expectations in first year with Bears

Comparison: The Bears haven't won a game coming off their bye week since 2013. Head coach Matt Eberflus dropped his first opportunity to end that streak last season in a loss to the Eagles. Under Dan Campbell, the Lions have only played one team who is coming off their bye—this season's win over the Buccaneers.

Matchups: There might not be two teams in the NFL closer to each other in red-zone efficiently rankings than Detroit and Chicago. The Lions rank 12th offensively and 30th defensively and Chicago nearly matches that at 11th and 32nd. Last week the Saints went 4-for-4 in the red zone against the Lions' defense and last time the Bears were in action their offense failed to score a touchdown in two red zone opportunities. Whoever takes the red zone battle could be walking away with the win.

In their last meeting: The Bears dominated for a large majority of the Week 11 game. They'd built a nice 26-14 lead behind four forced turnovers, and it wasn't until late in the fourth quarter that the Lions were able to surge back into the game behind back-to-back quick touchdown drives from Goff. An Aidan Hutchinson strip sack for a safety sealed the Lions' 31-26 victory.

The overall series: Chicago leads this long-time rivalry 104-78-5. Detroit has won the last three. A fourth win on Sunday would be their longest win streak over Chicago since their six straight from 2013-16.