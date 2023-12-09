Bears Roundup: DJ Moore surpassing high expectations in first year with Bears

Dec 09, 2023 at 08:30 AM
Ryan Grill

For the second time in less than a month the Lions and Bears square off in a divisional contest—this time in Chicago.

Last time out: A quick 21-0 start in the first quarter put the Lions in prime position but they had to prevent a Saints second-half comeback before returning to Detroit with a 33-28 win. Quarterback Jared Goff made some critical third-down throws to close out the game and finished with 213 yards and two touchdowns. Goff connected with rookie tight end Sam LaPorta nine times on nine attempts for 140 yards and a touchdown.

Detroit's defense didn't have a perfect game but had multiple game-changing moments. Rookie defensive back Brian Branch's one-handed interception and defensive lineman Josh Paschal's fourth quarter fumble recovery both set up touchdowns. Veteran pass rusher Bruce Irvin also made the most of his debut with a sack.

Because the Bears are coming off a bye, their last game action was Week 12 when they bested the Minnesota Vikings 12-10. It was a defensive-led win behind four interceptions, two sacks, nine quarterback hits, four tackles for loss and eight passes defended. They also held Minnesota to just 73 yards on the ground and to 2-of-9 on third down.

Chicago moved the ball on offense but their inability to find the end zone allowed the Vikings to stay in the game. They went 0-for-2 in their red-zone opportunities. Quarterback Justin Fields had back-to-back late fumbles but led a successful two-minute drill on the last drive of the game to set up the walk-off field goal.

Comparison: The Bears haven't won a game coming off their bye week since 2013. Head coach Matt Eberflus dropped his first opportunity to end that streak last season in a loss to the Eagles. Under Dan Campbell, the Lions have only played one team who is coming off their bye—this season's win over the Buccaneers.

Matchups: There might not be two teams in the NFL closer to each other in red-zone efficiently rankings than Detroit and Chicago. The Lions rank 12th offensively and 30th defensively and Chicago nearly matches that at 11th and 32nd. Last week the Saints went 4-for-4 in the red zone against the Lions' defense and last time the Bears were in action their offense failed to score a touchdown in two red zone opportunities. Whoever takes the red zone battle could be walking away with the win.

In their last meeting: The Bears dominated for a large majority of the Week 11 game. They'd built a nice 26-14 lead behind four forced turnovers, and it wasn't until late in the fourth quarter that the Lions were able to surge back into the game behind back-to-back quick touchdown drives from Goff. An Aidan Hutchinson strip sack for a safety sealed the Lions' 31-26 victory.

The overall series: Chicago leads this long-time rivalry 104-78-5. Detroit has won the last three. A fourth win on Sunday would be their longest win streak over Chicago since their six straight from 2013-16.

Matchup odds: The Lions are favored by ESPN Analytics with a 61.8 percent chance to win.

Here are 5 Bears storylines to follow heading into Sunday's matchup:

1. DJ Moore surpassing high expectations in first year with Bears

Since being traded from Carolina, DJ Moore has been one of the best receivers the Bears have had in a while but his impact has been seen just as much off the field as it has on it ... READ MORE

2. Matt Eberflus on bye week, matchup vs. Lions | Press Conference

Head coach Matt Eberflus previews the Lions matchup, the improvements they emphasized over the bye, and the NFC North's rise as a competitive division ... WATCH

3. Bears aim to keep playing takeaway | Quick Hits

Chicago has found recent success getting takeaways and is looking to carry over that momentum against the Lions … READ MORE

4. Kmet, Edwards look ahead to Lions after bye week

Tight end Cole Kmet and linebacker T.J. Edwards speak with media about how the bye has benefited the team and what they are looking to adjust in their second matchup with the Lions ... WATCH

5. Jackson looks ahead to the Lions | Bears Update

Eddie Jackson talks about the importance of Sunday's matchup with the Lions as Chicago seeks to get back-to-back wins for the first time this season and keep their playoff hopes alive ... WATCH

