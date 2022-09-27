Andrew Pratley of St. Joseph High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #5

Sep 27, 2022 at 04:20 PM

Detroit, MI — The Detroit Lions have named Andrew Pratley of St. Joseph High School the week five recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. Pratley's Bears won their 4th straight by defeating Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference opponent Portage Central 13-12 to move to 4-1 on the season. St. Joseph is currently ranked No. 9 in Division 3. On Friday, September 30, the Bears host 3-2 Portage Northern in St. Joseph's homecoming game.

Pratley is currently in his 4th season as head coach at St. Joseph and his 24th season coaching overall. He's began his coaching career as an assistant at Adrian High School and Mio High School followed by head coaching stints at Ogemaw Heights and Holland High Schools before arriving at St. Joseph. Overall, Pratley has an 102-87 record and a 25-12 record at St. Joseph. Pratley is also the Executive Director of the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association in addition to being an Assistant Principal at St. Joseph High School.

Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Andrew Pratley to talk about this season's Bears football team and how he balances the different responsibilities he has both on and off the field. Pratley was also informed of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.DetroitLions.com/coachoftheweek.

Detroit-Lions-HSFB-Coach-of-the-Week---Andrew-Pratley-pocket

High School Football Coach of the Week Program

Each week throughout the 2022 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members — Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, 96.1 FM- The Game, Fox 17/Grand Rapids), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (CatchMark SportsNet).

This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions and the NFL Foundation.

Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2022 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $2,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Dan Campbell and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Currently in its' 26th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $479,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Director of Football Education, at chris.fritzsching@lions.nfl.net.

